 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macedonia Baptist Church VBS
0 comments

Macedonia Baptist Church VBS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
072921-cat-gal-vbsphoto
Julia Rambough, provided

Macedonia Baptist Church held its summer program Vacation Bible School from July 19-23 for ages 5 to adult. This year’s theme was “A Song: Message in our Music.” There were activities and discussions for all age levels. The church, led by the Rev. Ernest Barnes Sr., senior pastor, and the Rev. Cheryl Hicks, assistant pastor, is located in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

These two distinguished gentlemen were both veterans of the Battle of Gettysberg. The man on the right is William Krieg, who immigrated from G…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News