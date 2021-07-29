Macedonia Baptist Church VBS

Macedonia Baptist Church held its summer program Vacation Bible School from July 19-23 for ages 5 to adult. This year’s theme was “A Song: Message in our Music.” There were activities and discussions for all age levels. The church, led by the Rev. Ernest Barnes Sr., senior pastor, and the Rev. Cheryl Hicks, assistant pastor, is located in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township.
