Longtime pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church retires
Members of Macedonia Baptist Church united with friends and family to honor the retirement of the Rev. Dr. Ernest Barnes Sr. and first lady Gladys Barnes at a celebration luncheon Oct. 23 at Tomasello Winery in Hammonton.

Pastor Barnes served for more than 42 years at the church in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township. Many clergy members spoke of the relevancy and respect earned by Rev. Barnes and his commitment to service to others.

Barnes, 95, was called to the ministry in 1963 and was ordained in 1969.He started this career at the Shiloh Baptist Church in Port Norris and work in churches throughout South Jersey before he was installed as pastor at Macedonia.

In 2008, he was recognized as a Living Legend of Port Norris.

