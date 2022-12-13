Ye Olde Washaus brings family legacy to their hometown

SOMERS POINT – Ye Olde Washaus laundromat celebrates over 30 years of providing services to its community.

The first location was purchased in Somers Point in 1990 by Cynthia and Butch Drozdov. The space quickly grew and the pair purchased a second location in 1995 in Egg Harbor Township and a third in 1998 located in Pleasantville.

The Drozdov’s decided to purchase the business as an investment in their family’s future. They always wanted to own their own business and felt the time was right for them and that going into the laundromat services was the best fit for them.

After a long and successful career of managing each location, the couple has since retired, but the family name still rings true thought the business.

The Drozdov’s daughter, Rommi, and one of their grandchildren, Cade, now run the business together and make sure to keep their families original values, business goals and legacy with them.

Cade knew that he wanted to be a part of the business since he was in middle school, once his grandfather took him in and began to show him how the business worked. Growing up seeing the family business in action and being taught by a grandfather he always idolized, Cade knew he wanted to be just like him when he grew up and run the business too.

“Our family has been in the area for years. Rommi attended Oakcrest High School. All us kids, me, Addisen and Paxton attended Holy Spirit High School, while Haddon attended St. Augustine Prep. We have been members and active participants of the community for many years, and often offer our time to better the community,” Cade said.

The family says that the best part about owning a business in the place where they all grew up is that they are able to really make connections with people and customers and play a role in their community as citizens and business owners.

Ye Olde Washaus offers pickup and delivery laundry and in store drop-off laundry services. The spot can wash anything from blankets, comforters to you typical everyday clothes.

There is also an in store self-wash and dry machines so you can go in and do your laundry your own way if that is what you prefer. The spot has free WiFi, soaps, candies and sodas for purchase so you can feel comfortable hanging around until your things are done.

Commercial services are a big part of what Ye Ole Washuas offers to the community. Airbnb, private companies and short-term rentals are mainly the ones that take advantage of that service, but the family hopes this grows and that they can service more businesses around.

In the coming years the families hope is to grow their laundry delivery service and expand to new locations, aim to offer more services to more businesses and people. The families goal by owning and operating this business for so many years now is that they can provide safe and clean locations for all the communities in their hometown.