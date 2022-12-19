Current (ly) Reading:

Underrated Rock Book

By Jim Santora

Book Summary: Rock Music Is Not Dead! It’s just changing its course; rock music has a new direction. Which might not be to your tastes. What is a fan of rock music to do? The Underrated Rock Book is for you… This book is for any fan of rock music that is looking to go back and find lost classics, obscure albums, artists that were forgotten and some that never saw the light of day. The Underrated Rock Book covers all rock genres from 1970 to 2015. That’s 45 years of albums that have been cast away, until today. The book will make you think and wonder why you never paid attention to the albums and some of these artists before. The book will also start debates as to artists and/or albums that are truly underrated. Better keep your computer or streaming device close at hand. Reading this book will have you grabbing the headphones to listen to many of the songs featured in these pages. It’s an interactive read, so eyes and headphones are required!

Here’s one for all the rock and roll fans out there.

Jim Santora wrote the original Underrated Rock Book in 2018, but after finding even more artists and albums that he felt deserved to be recognized, he began working on a sequel and Underrated Rock Book Too was born. “I have always been drawn to albums that may not have been well-known or popular ones from artists. Sometimes it's an obscure album that doesn't quite hit the mark with radio and fans. Others fail to reach the masses altogether. I enjoy listening to music and have a fairly extensive collection, which continues to be a driving force behind the creativity of writing books like this,” Santora said. This book is meant to bring a bit of nostalgia and tunes to some readers who may have grown up hearing the music. Santora also loves the interactive component with this book. After reading about a certain artist or album, you can then grab your phone, look it up and jam out to a hit you completely forgot about.

Current (ly) Sipping:

What's better then a nice warm cup of hot chocolate on a cold winter day? A spiked hot chocolate that will get you feeling warm and fuzzy all over!

Cozy up by the fire and sip on this delicious concoction while jamming out to all the new hits you now know and love thanks to Santora.

Ingredients:

Cocoa powder

2% milk (or oat milk)

Sugar

Vanilla extract

Cinnamon

Semi sweet or dark chocolate chips

Liquor of choice - aged or dark rum, bourbon, creme de menthe or peppermint schnapps, baileys or kahluaa

Make a regular old cup of hot chocolate to your liking, then slip in any of the liquors we suggested and enjoy.