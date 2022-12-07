State of play throughout the Mainland

Parks are an important part of any community. They encourage social activity, play and wellness. The open space and wildlife also convey a sense of well-being in community pride.

The mainland communities of Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point have plenty of parks, some you may frequent, others you might not have heard about. As you'll see, each town has different things to offer when it comes to parks and recreation.

Linwood:

The city features three parks, SJI Park, Hartshorne Park and All Wars Memorial Park. Hartshorne and SJI are not directly managed in a daily fashion by the board of recreation since there is not much to do at these locations. Both of those parks offer more passive recreational use and offer spots where residents can enjoy nature and the scenery. The city's board of recreation must approve organized use of the park, or events.

All Wars Memorial is the main park in Linwood and the home to many of the city's sports programs such as hockey, soccer, lacrosse and football. Poplar Avenue also has a field that can be used for soccer, flag football and lacrosse.

The city's parks care and upkeep are funded by the city's budget. In the case of All Wars Memorial Park, which is directly run and managed by the recreation director, the park also creates its own revenue through field usage. The field fee is something the city implemented recently.

“Before the sports team that used the fields would just fix up anything they felt needed to be. But certain organizations weren’t really holding up their end and it became unfair to a team who was putting all this money in for things and then other teams didn’t pay anything,” Park Director Tim Donovan said.

So, in order to level the playing field for all the teams, the city began charging all children a field usage fee. It now costs $20 per kid per sport if they live in Linwood and $35 for non-Linwood residents.

Because so many teams play on these fields over and over, there was a public question on the Nov. 8 election ballot on whether the city should spend $2.6 on an all-new turf field and stadium lights. The board of recreation hopes that the turf would limit the amount of work needed on fields throughout the months and limit the amount of cancellations of games due to weather conditions.

The proposal was narrowly rejected, but the city is still considering it and hundreds of athletes who use the fields are urging them to go through with the plans.

The recreational board makes suggestions for repairs, but the decision whether to spend the money on fixing that certain thing rests with City Council.

Management of the parks is overseen by the city's park director, and workers with the city's Public Works department do the work

Northfield:

The city is home to four parks: Birch Grove Park, Northfield Veterans Park, First Street Playground and a private park that residents can visit, Levitt Backyard Habitat. Since the Levitt Backyard Habitat is a private park, it is not city funded in any way.

The other three parks are city-funded and run by the city's public works department. Northfield Veterans Park and First Street Playground are under a general budget for the city but are used less than Birch Grove.

Birch Grove Park is where all of the city's recreational sports are played, and costs to run it are paid for through a dedicated account. In addition to funding, the park also generates revenue through operations.

All city affiliated sports organizations are not charged to use the fields at any point. Any sporting team from outside of Northfield has to fill out a field usage form, submit it and it has to be approved by City Council.

However, the outside sporting teams still don’t have to pay a field usage fee unless they are playing a night game. All night games require a fee to play in order to reimburse the use of the field lights.

“Birch Grove Park receives an annual fund from Elliot Howard Krevens. This is a huge help to the park and it’s so wonderful of his family to do and give so much to this park,” Councilmen Greg Dewees said.

The snack bar and concession stand at Birch Grove will also provide revenue for the park once it is up and running again. Dewees said the stands closed after COVID but they are hoping to open them up again.

While the city does rely on its residents to inform city officials when things may be broken or need repairs at any of the parks, each park goes through an annual inspection from the Joint Insurance Fund that helps to spot any safety concerns or things that may need repaired.

The city’s public works department also does their own inspections throughout the year, handle all repairs and other fixes and are in charge of maintaining each park in the town.

Somers Point:

This city does not mess around when it comes to recreation and parks. There are six city funded public parks and two centers, all with different amenities.

John F. Kennedy Park offers scenic views of the Great Egg Harbor Bay, while the William Morrow Municipal Beach Park, on Bay Avenue, is home to a bayfront beach and small playground.

Patriots Park, located off of Bethel Road, honors all veterans and allows for residents to give a moment of recognition to them.

Wayne Drive Park offers tennis and pickle ball courts. Lawrence “Bud” Kern Memorial Field on Marks Road is home to all the other recreational sports, as well as Fehrle Field, which is Somers Point's baseball complex. The two centers are the Senior Citizen Center and the Eva Anderson Youth Center.

There is no set budget set aside for the parks, but rather an overall recreation budget. This budget takes care of any maintenance and the day to day operation for each of the spots. Each year there is a capital improvement budget that helps to finance any of the bigger operations and projects that might be going on like building a new playground or funding for new courts and fields.

With so many parks in one town, residents are encouraged to speak up when an issue arises at any of the parks here.

“As always, residents are in a partnership with the city and can report any and all repairs or problems to council members or city administration,” Councilman Sean McGuigan said.

The city also does their own inspections of all city-funded parks and facilities.

The Public Works department performs inspections and does all the park repairs and maintenance. There is no staffing for each park just the director of recreation who manages uses of each space, and public works.

“These parks all work on capital budgets with capital improvement plans,” McGuigan said.

All organized city teams are allowed to use their fields at no cost. Outside sports organizations have to submit a form and pay either a $500 season fee, or a $100-a-day usage fee. These fees help to provide even more security and finances to the recreational fields.

Park use is free for individuals and families, but organized use, such as a party or large gathering, require a formal process.

The William Morrow Municipal Beach Park, John F. Kennedy Park, the recreational fields and the two city centers can be rented for events with the use of the restrooms.

Residents can fill out forms that are submitted to city council. If approved, payment is agreed upon and then they can set up the space to their liking. Number of people allowed at the space and pricing changes for each park. The revenue earned from hosting these special events can go back into the original parks budget and help to keep all the parks fixed up nice.