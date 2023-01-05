Somers Point Business Association prepares for future business leaders

SOMERS POINT – The Somers Point Business Association (SPBA) has come together and created a brand new scholarship to help families, students and their local business community.

The Lou DeScioli Scholarship Award will present $500 to three local students and is inspired by long-time Somers Point business and community leader Lou DeScioli.

DeScioli believed that a great business is one that strives to make its community thrive. SPBA is hoping to keep his spirit alive by establishing the scholarship to help students achieve their dreams.

The scholarship fund comes directly from the SPBA in hopes to help put future business leaders of Somers Point on the right track toward success.

All high school seniors and current college students who work for a local business are eligible to apply and be considered for the award. These students can either work at a local business year round or during the summer months.

Each student must submit a 500-word essay describing the impact that they have made on the business where they work. The SPBA wants each essay to also provide three examples of how the students efforts have positively affected any customer relations and improved the companies' business practices.

Essays can be sent to somerspointba@gmail.com no later then Wednesday, March 1. Essays will be reviewed by the nine board members and SPBA president Mike Smith.

The three winners will be announced at the SPBA breakfast mixer hosted on April 12.

“The SPBA is an organization that promotes, protects and supports the development of a strong business environment in Somers Point and that includes its families and staff, Smith said.

The members of the SPBA were excited for this opportunity, Smith said.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Smith said. “We want to help our families and students because we all know how costly college tuition can be. The SPBA wants to show that we help our community and our students.”

As an organization, the SPBA seeks to unite local businesses and professionals interested in promoting, improving, developing and advancing opportunities locally.

The organization has served as the "Voice of the Somers Point Business Community for more than 30 years."