SOMERS POINT – Never too soon to hear about an event heading to our community so we thought we’d give you everything you need to know about the long awaited return of the Somers Paddy Crawl.

On March 4 from 12 to 5 p.m. join your community and march around to all the different spots in Somers Point. Tickets to crawl are $30 per person, just Venmo “Somers Paddy Crawl” and you’re set to drink.

Three dollars from every ticket sold will also be donated to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey – Southern Branch, so that everyone can ‘party with a purpose.’

Locations for this year’s crawl include, Caroline’s By the Bay, Charlie’s Bar, Gregory’s Restaurant, Josie Kelly’s Public House, Somers Point Brewing Company, Somers Point American Legion Post 352 and Somers Point V.F.W. Post 2189. Somers Point Business Association is also this year’s sponsor.

This event was first put on by Mikal Joedon in 2020, but has taken a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. Now, it’s back and better than ever and the city is more then ready for a day full of fun.

There is no set start or end spot with the Somers Paddy Crawl. All crawlers can just simply choose which spots they want to head to and for how long.

A handful of jitneys will be scattered around town all alternating between each spot to provide pick-ups and drops off at any of the other joints. A wristband will be provided and allow for unlimited rides.

This way you can have the freedom to stay as long as you like wherever you like, all while getting around safely. Each Jitney will be hooked up to an app so you can simply look to see when the next one is coming and where it’s headed.

Each bar and location on the crawl will have special drink options, food and some other surprises in store. All the different specialty drink and food menus for the event will be posted on the Facebook page as the day draws closer. Go to Somers Paddy Crawl on Facebook to see all updates for the event.

“Somers Point is such a unique place with such good opportunities,” Joedon said. “It’s an iconic bay side spot and this crawl gives a nice way to celebrate it.”

Tickets for this event are now on sale so hurry up and get yours now. Any questions regarding payment email, somerspaddycrawl@gmail.com.