Shore's newest orthopedic surgeon returns to home

SOMERS POINT — After spending years attending medical schools all over the country, Dr. Dante Marconi decided it was time to come home.

On Oct. 4, Marconi began seeing patients as Shore Medical Center's newly hired orthopedic surgeon.

Marconi specializes in treating those with sports-related injuries, working as the sports medicine and shoulder doctor.

After attending Drexel Medical School, Marconi completed his junior surgery internship at Temple University, both in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Later, he completed his orthopedic surgical residency at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.

During his residency, Marconi was able to narrow down his specialty even more and moved on to begin his sports medicine and shoulder fellowship at University of Texas at Houston.

Originally from the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, Camden County, Marconi was familiar with our community before he accepted the job at Shore.

“I was familiar with this area. Knew it from coming down in the summer for the beaches and it was close to home,” Marconi said. “A good opportunity presented itself with this job and it helped me relocate close to my family.”

Also familiar to him was a current surgeon at Shore, Dr. Tuan “Mickey” Bui.

Bui worked with Marconi during his residency at Kingsbrook. Bui is also an orthopedic surgeon and he specializes in joint reconstruction. The two men are now able to reconnect while working together at Shore.

With having a familiar face, a great community and the opportunity to be back near his family, Shore seems like the perfect fit for this new young doctor.

Like most doctors, Marconi always had a slight intuition he wanted to make this his career.

“I knew that I wanted to become a surgeon by the time I was in high school. I was always good with my hands and wanted to help people,” he said.

When it came to choosing his specialty in orthopedics, his sports background helped push him along in the right direction.

Marconi grew up playing ice hockey, baseball and even competed as a cheerleader at the collegiate level. The rotations of specialties he got to observe in medical school and his background with sports, helped lead him to find his home in orthopedics.

“I am excited to treat patients in a community that I grew up in and to help my patients get back to sports, work or to their daily activities,” Marconi said.