Petty Cash brings jams to local bars

In 2010, two teacher’s aides met while working at Mainland Regional High School. The duo instantly bonded over their shared interests and now 12 years later the "brothers" make magic together.

Bryan McCloud and Matt Wira formed their band, Petty Cash, in 2019 after years of playing together and performing at open mic nights.

“I started playing the guitar in 2012, and after a few years passed Bryan wanted to do an open mic. Bryan is the most determined person I have ever met, so I couldn’t say no even though I tried,” Wira said. “It was frightening, and I was horrible because I couldn’t sing or really play guitar. But we kept going and pushing each other to get better, like we still do today.”

Now the duo plays locally for events, breweries and bars from Cape May to Atlantic City, in places like Gregory’s, Roberts, Yesterday’s, Maynard’s, McGettigan’s and Cape May Brewery.

While they play all types of music, the main hits you will hear are rock, classic rock, '90s jams and early 2000s. They play all cover songs, but if you’re lucky and McCloud’s daughter is ever at a show, you’ll get to hear an original song he wrote just for her.

“I started pursuing music when my daughter was 3 months old. To me the band is a way to teach my daughter, who is now 6, that with hard work and consistency anything is possible,” McCloud said.

After quite a few years of late nights playing together, the guys' desire to continue playing has never wavered.

“Playing in the band brings a sense of pride, but also [the want] to improve. You want to progress not only for yourself, but also the audience and establishments that hired you,” Wira said.

The two have become so close over the years and now get to share a passion with others while never having to leave each other’s sides.

“I’m creating a lifetime of memories with my good friend by my side. Also, I love seeing that music really is the universal language and watching a room full of people, from all walks of life bond over music,” McCloud said.

Growing up locally, it means something to each of them that they get to perform in the area and show their community their talents. They enjoy being able to get their co-workers, friends and family up on their feet at their favorite local bar, and see them dancing all night to the songs they have perfected over the years.

“We can’t put into words what it’s like playing around our hometown. Obviously where you grow up shapes you and we carry a lot of that hometown New Jersey pride into our gigs. Playing locally you can always expect to see a familiar face, which makes us want to put on the best show we can night after night,” McCloud said.

Petty Cash already booked three shows for this month. Here's where you can see them play.

11/18: McGettigan’s 19th Hole at 7 p.m.

11/19: Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern at 7:30 p.m.

11/23: Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar at 9 p.m.