Northfield brings back Economic Development Commission Group

NORTHFIELD – This past June, Councilwoman Carolyn Bucci, began putting together an Economic Development Commission Group to help promote the city's businesses, as well as help develop new business.

There had not been an active business association group here for more than 10 years. But since the pandemic, New Jersey's businesses have suffered, with one in five closing. Bucci thought it was an important time to bring this group back so it could help provide guidance, analysis and assist businesses open and stay open.

An active committee needs seven members to function, and currently there is a core group of six people. The group is off to a strong start, but they are still looking for more businesses to join. Any local Northfield business owner interested can join.

The members include chairman Michael Grossman of Kensington Furniture, Rachel Guevara of Lift and Glitz Training Studio, Josiah Bunting of Bunting Family Pharmacy, Scott Spencer of Batteries Plus and Deidre Kreuz of Century 21 Alliance, make up the rest of the core group.

The group meets once a month, with a goal of making their meetings quarterly once fully up and running.

“I thought it was an important area to focus on and I saw that no committee had reported on it, so I picked it up,” Bucci said.

Bucci said a strong business base, as well as bringing in new businesses will help keep taxes down for residents.

The EDC's goal is to help businesses grow, make connections and adapt to challenges.

When the first meeting took place in June, only three people showed up. Now, the group has doubled in size and other businesses are expressing interest in joining.

For more information or to join the group, contact cbucci@cityofnorthfield.org or mlg@kensingtonfurniture.com.