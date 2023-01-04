Music Spotlight: Chelsea Rae and The Rescue

Linwood resident Neil Melville’s passion for music pushed him to join a few different bands over the years. After working with groups that didn’t quite work out, he decided it was time he finally did what he always wanted – start his own band.

In the summer of 2021, Chelsea Rae and The Rescue was born.

The band went through several lineup changes before all was settled and the members were able to build up a set list of songs. Because of that the band’s first gig was at Bourre in Atlantic City the following summer in July of 2022.

While Chelsea Rae produces the main vocals for the group, each member adds vocals to the tracks as well. The other members of the group include Tony Basile on keyboard and guitar, Jason Carroll on the drums, Rob Graham on guitar and Melville on bass.

Rae grew up right here in Linwood, while Melville is British and has only lived here for 5 years now. The rest of the guys are from around the South Jersey area and all have had some prior musical connections in order to come together as one.

“Chelsea and I joke that we were ‘almost’ in the same band before. I left the band in question the week before Chelsea auditioned to join,” Melville said. “That particular band fell apart, so I always had Chelsea in mind as the group’s singer. I never really considered anyone else. Rob and I briefly played together in a band based in Egg Harbor City. I found Tony and Jason on musician pages online.”

Chelsea Rae and The Rescue consider themselves a ‘bar band’ and play covers from the Monkees to Madonna and everything in between. While the group does consist of a few writers and may potentially look to create their own sound in the future, their focus now is on perfecting covers and getting gigs.

“We’re a new band and it’s pretty hard to get gigs, harder than we anticipated. It’s hard to break into the established rotation when you’re the new kid on the block,” Melville said. “It can be frustrating but we just keep working away, improving our set and making sure we are ready to seize any opportunity that comes our way.”

Multiple venues around our community have already jumped on board with this new band, such as Linwood Country Club and Josie Kelly’s Public House. The group says they are willing to play anywhere and think that they have a fresh set to bring to our local music scene.

“Outside my family and the friends I care about, it means everything. We all have a passion for music and it’s what we’re happiest doing. I’ll be in a band until I can’t play anymore or no one wants to play with me,” Melville said.

You can email chelsearaeandtherescue@gmail.com for all booking needs.