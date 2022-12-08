Music Spotlight: Billy Walton Band

Billy Walton's reputation stands out, even among those in the vibrant New Jersey Shore music scene.

Walton made his name as lead guitarist for many years with the iconic Jersey Shore band Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes.

After years of performing with these big names, Walton decided he wanted to step out of his comfort zone and begin creating his own music with others who shared his passions. So in 2007, the Billy Walton Band (BWB) was formed.

Walton is the lead guitar and singer for the band, which includes members William Paris on bass guitar and vocals, Destinee Monroe on guitar and vocals, Tom Petraccaro on saxophone, Bruce Krywinaki on trumpet, Eric Safka on keyboard and Shane Luckenbaugh on the drums.

The Billy Walton Band typically plays all up and down the East Coast, mixing in stops at the shore with gigs in Pennsylvania, New York City and Asbury Park. The band was just recently touring in Germany.

Walton and the band brand their music as "Jersey Rock and Soul." A favorite spot for them to play locally is Laguna in Brigantine.

“New Jersey is where we get to play as loud as we want. We get to play all around the world, so it’s difficult to have a favorite when each place is filed with great people that connect with us and our music,” Monroe said.

The band was formed because each member wanted to create music that people can connect with and that offers listeners an escape from their everyday tasks and life. After 15 years of performing together, they all say the group is part of their hearts and souls.

As the band has grown, changed formed and re-formed, anyone who's been involved say that being a part has made them all like family.

Besides the main band, Monroe and Walton also play in an acoustic group called The BMW Band with Jimmy Brogan. This trio rocks out locally every Wednesday at Josie Kelly’s in Somers Point and every Sunday at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Lobby Bar in Atlantic City.

“The best part about being in this band is the freedom to express ourselves musically and to be anything in that moment of creation,” Monroe said.

So, don't worry if you haven't been able to see this group yet. You can catch a glimpse right here in our community the next Wednesday night you have free.