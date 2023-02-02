A pair of teachers working together in Dennis Township came together in 2008 to create the acoustic duo of Melanie Caruso and Tony Pontari that now plays all around Cape May and Atlantic counties.

At the start, Pontari was a solo act performing around the area. One night, Caruso came to one of his gigs and he jumped at the chance to pull her on stage.

“He asked me to come up and sing and our personalities just clicked. We built a collection of songs that we could sing together or individually and developed into the duo we are now,” Caruso said.

Since then, the two have worked together and rocked their all acoustic sound at many bars throughout South Jersey. The duo plays covers of songs with both of them singing and Pontari adding in the guitar. Both of them prefer to be an all-acoustic duo saying that it allows them to perform and interpret each song in their own way.

“I think being acoustic just lent itself to us because we are only a duo. I can say for me personally, there is something about listening to someone play a song acoustically that strips the song down raw and you really can feel the way the musician interprets it. There’s a quiet, soulful energy in their rhythm and vocals that I can't fully explain, but it's there and it can be pretty powerful,” Pontari said.

With Pontari living in Absecon and Caruso in Egg Harbor Township, they both say they love getting to perform in their own community.

“I love playing near my hometown because our friends and family have the ability to come and see us. We have also been able to make new friends and connections through playing in and around our area,” Caruso said.

Caruso grew up in a family of musicians and said it was always a part of her life, but that it wasn’t until she connected at the gig with Pontari that she knew she had to pursue performing. Together they have created a sound they are proud of and love to do.

While the duo itself and the songs they play are enough to bring you out to their next gig, Pontari’s daughter Taylor occasionally jumps in to sing, pleasantly surprising all who hear her perform.

“Taylor makes it out every now and then depending upon her busy high school schedule. Since she was a little girl she has always loved music and would sing for me at home,” Pontari said. “It’s really cool to have her next to us and watch as she takes over the gig with her amazingly powerful vocal talents. As a father it's one of the coolest things to witness and extremely humbling to hear the feedback from those who get the opportunity to hear her.”

Melanie and Tony the acoustic duo have many gigs already set for this month, so head on over and catch them in action soon.

Feb. 1: 5 p.m. at Crossroads in Egg Harbor City

Feb. 5: 11 p.m. at No. 79 in Hammonton

Feb. 17: 6 p.m. at Crossroads

Feb. 19: 3 p.m. at Caroline’s By The Bay in Somers Point

Feb. 22: 5 p.m. at Crossroads

Feb. 24: 6 p.m. at EHT Vagabond

Feb 25: 6:30 p.m. at No. 79