LINWOOD – While many spots inside of the Linwood Exchange have closed down in preparation for AtlantiCare taking over the building, Mochi Ring Donut lives on selling their unique sweet treats.

While Mochi Ring Donut just recently opened in October of 2022, this isn’t the owners first go around. Kevin Bae and Angela Jang were running a family owned Korean restaurant out of the same location.

That idea ultimately closed down since the couple had a hard time finding workers that understood Korean cuisine and cooking. However, instead of giving up, the couple worked to transition the space and made their menu a Korean inspired franchise donut shop instead.

“We grew up in the area and know this area lacks new flavors and wanted to bring in something new and exciting,” Jang said. “We thought our town needed something new for everyone to try. You don't want to drive one to two hours to just grab some delicious Mochi donuts.”

The best seller that all the customers are eager to try are the chocolate and Oreo Mochi donuts, but the menu is full of other things too. For dine-in only there are even a few Korean side options.

At the end of January, the couple launched some new menu items, including Korean Corndogs and some bubble tea selections. So now you can head in for a donut and leave with a full meal.

While Jang says she never expected or particularly wanted to own her own business, after having kids she liked the flexibility it offered. The couple looked for a place to open up their new business idea for a while and eventually decided that the Linwood Exchange seemed like the perfect spot for them.

“We started looking for a place during the pandemic and also when the Asian hate crime was at the peak. We wanted to find a place where we feel safe to run the business and also close to where we live,” Jang said. “The Exchange was a perfect spot to start small and was surrounded by hard working and genuinely nice people running their businesses.”

What sets Mochi Ring Donut apart from other donut shops in our community is the quality and the ingredients each donut is made with. Mochi’s donuts are a mix of traditional flour donuts and a traditional rice cake from East Asian countries.

Jang says that mix causes a more airy and chewy taste as opposed to the heavy texture associated with other donuts. This creates a nice delicate dessert that you can’t find anywhere else around here.

“We don't know what is going to happen in the future but we are here and have no plans of moving as of yet, so please come out and support all of the small businesses in the Exchange until we close,” Jang said.