Local family continues The Cheese Board legacy

LINWOOD – Kathy Whitmore and Michael Everett have lived in Linwood since 1983 and have been fans of The Cheese Board since it opened.

The Everetts were such big fans, they eventually took over as the new owners in June of 2019, buying the business from founder Chris Corso, who operated the popular shop for over 30 years.

Not long after at the beginning of 2022, the couples son, Andrew Everett bought the business from them. Everett is now the Owner Operator of The Cheese Board and is in charge of everything from prep, cooking, ordering and menu changes.

Andrew Everett grew up in Linwood his whole life, attending both Linwood schools and graduating from Mainland Regional High School in 2009. Now he resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but he makes the daily commute from the city to his shop.

“I grew up right down the street, and as a kid, I can remember coming here with my parents often. My dad especially loves the food here,” Everett said. “When my parents heard it was for sale, they wanted to get involved to ensure that Chris's legacy continued.”

While The Cheese Board was an established business when the Everett’s made the purchase, the restaurant and catering business both continue to evolve and grow under their new expertise.

Everett got started in this industry at the young age of 15, working at the Promenade Food Court as a short order cook. Through the years he has also worked at the Flagship Resort in Atlantic City as a line cook and at Caroline’s in Somers Point. Everett said that after graduating from college he ‘fell back’ on the hospitality industry because he needed money, but now he realizes how much he enjoys it while he runs The Cheese Board.

“My favorite part about The Cheese Board is that it allows me to be creative. I enjoy coming up with new specials every week. I like to play around with different flavors that are harder to find outside the city,” Everett said.

A new addition since the change in ownership is the Cheese Club, which Everett’s mother came up with. It works like a wine club would, every month they select three cheeses and pair them with different items and deliver them to all the cheese club members. This addition to the business allows The Cheese Board to source more expensive, exotic cheese and share them with customers who will appreciate them.

Apart from the new club, the food and catering business has continued to be a favorite among many long-standing customers. The most popular food item on the regular menu is the Turkey Brie sandwich. This consists of roast turkey, dijonaise mustard, spring mix, brie cheese and a homemade cranberry sauce all loaded onto a fresh baguette from Formica Bakery.

The Cheese Board also sees quite the action on the catering side of the business, having at least one or two large catering orders a week. The catering jobs typically go to local doctors and lawyers' offices but can also accommodate much larger events like weddings. The charcuterie, as well as the cheese and fruit boards are by far the top sellers for catering.

Everett prides himself on the quality of the food products as well as the originality and variety.

“I want people to know that it ended up in the hands of somebody local. Growing up in Linwood, I know The Cheese Board means a lot to people, and I just hope I can continue to live up to people’s expectations,” Everett said.