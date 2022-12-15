Holiday Gift Guide

As the holiday season begins in full swing, we are highlighting some local businesses while also giving you gift ideas to make your shopping go just a little easier.

Give the gift of fun to all those 21

Circle Liquor has set you up with two holiday-themed shooters that make for the perfect stocking stuffers and everyone is sure to enjoy.

These gifts are quick, easy and already aesthetically pleasing with no wrapping needed after purchase.

Head into Circle, buy one or both, and hey, maybe even grab yourself something while you’re in there!

(Fireball shooter box is $13.99, Platinum vodka candy cane shooter is $4.99)

Circle Liquors is located at 1 MacArthur Blvd. in Somers Point

Trading cards and video games galore

For any little ones you have running around Wax, Packs and Throwbacks has got their Christmas gift covered. The shop has everything from sports cards, to video consoles to jerseys and everything in between.

Every kid would love a new game console, specifically one with over 95,000 games programmed on it. The Super Console X Pro is fairly new and on the lower-priced end for a full gaming console.

If you want to add something else on to this already stacked gift, Pokeman trading cards are hot again. Both of these gifts would go great for younger kids and will be a great way to keep them busy over the school break.

(Super Console X Pro is $100, Pokeman trading card game is $15)

Wax, Packs and Throwbacks is located at 199 New Rd., Unit 16-17 in Linwood Central Square

What’s Christmas without some sweet treats

The minute you step inside of Bake Works, the smell of chocolate and sweets hit you and you won’t want to leave. Lucky for you, we bravely did some exploring of the shop and found a few must brings for any holiday party.

No Christmas party is complete without a party tray. Bake Works makes chocolate-covered pretzel trays in two different sizes. The pretzels are decorated and the tray is wrapped in festive holiday bows and ribbons to complete the look.

While you're there, pick up something for the canine in your family. You can purchase homemade dog treats and give the pets in your life a little holiday cheer, too.

(Large pretzel tray is $33, small is $23. Dog treats are $4.40 each.)

The Bake Works is located at 1205 Tilton Road, #3 in Center Point Plaza in Northfield

Calling all bakers or new homeowners

Looking for the perfect small, yet meaningful, gift for those who love to bake, cook and decorate? If so, The Cheese Board has their gift ready to go.

Some festive and intricately designed measuring spoons could go a long way for a baker who loves to try new holiday recipes or just for anyone who likes to decorate all aspects of their home. Choose the full set of spoons, already decorated for the holidays.

To top off this new kitchen set gift, add in a cutting board. Small in size, it will complement any kitchen counter.

(Measuring spoons are $19.99, cutting board is $16.99)

The Cheese Board is located at 199 New Road in Linwood

Candy and entertainment for Christmas? Yes, please.

While a movie ticket might not jump out at you when you think of gift ideas, it is definitely a good one.

Going to the movie theater is slowly getting less and less popular, but for us, there’s something about the joy of seeing a movie on the big screen.

You can get a ticket for any movie and dress it up by placing it in a popcorn box stuffed with movie candy.

This could be a fun activity for a later date and a good gift idea for all ages. Tilton Square Theater screens movies daily and has the only reclining seats in town for maximum comfort while enjoying the film of your choice.

(Adult movie tickets are $14 and children tickets are $12)

Tilton Square Theater is located at 331 Tilton Road, Tilton Shopping Center in Northfield

Holiday and more décor

Candles are a great gift for friends or family who like to spice up their home décor during the holidays.

Coastal Farmhouse Décor and More makes homemade soy candles that make any room or home smell great. Soy candles also are more pet friendly then ones made with other ingredients.

And if you think one candle isn't enough as a gift, don't worry, once you step your foot inside this store you are sure to find a bunch of other things to pair with it, like the decorative tress lining the shelves.

The store owner also makes her own wreaths. You can purchase a holiday wreath or one that can decorate a home for any occasion.

(The soy candles are $24 and the wreath is $149)

Coastal Farmhouse Décor and More is located at 199 New Road, Suite 20 in Linwood Central Square

Give the gift of love to that special someone this holiday season

While jewelry is always on the pricey side, you’re loved ones are worth it, right? Bernie Robbins Jewelers has a large selection of pieces you can choose from, but we thought we’d share a couple with you.

There's a classic emerald diamond for anyone born in May or just anyone that appreciates the color. And of course, no outfit is complete without a set of earrings and the ones at Bernie Robbins are showstoppers.

(The Bernie Robbins Collection 18K white gold emerald and diamond ring is $4,350 and the Marco Bicego Lunaria Collection 18K yellow gold and diamond petite double drop earrings are $1,750.)

Bernie Robbins Jewelers is located at 507 New Road in Somers Point.