Goji creates haven of health for community

SOMERS POINT -Julia and Scott Lindsay grew up around the corner from each other, but never met until college. At Rowan University, after attending Mainland and Egg Harbor Township high schools, the two bonded over their mutual plant-based, vegetarian diets. After years of being together, they decided to share their passion with their home community and Goji was born.

In 2016, Goji began as just a stand at farmers markets. After some success, they were able to operate out of JR Super Fresh Market for one year, and then it was time to stand alone.

Goji’s first stand-alone store opened in Somers Point in 2018. After the initial success in Somers Point, the Lindsays took the opportunity to open a second store in Ocean City in 2021.

Now with two storefronts up and running, Goji is seen as a successful and well-known place for quick and healthy meals. You can still find a Goji stand at many farmers markets throughout our community as well.

While first seen as more of a juice bar, Goji has now evolved. You can order milkshakes, bowls, salad, sandwiches, juices and more. The Chocolate Monkey Smoothie is a healthy chocolate peanut butter milkshake. The Tiger Bowl is a protein smoothie bowl with a blend of banana, strawberry, cacao and peanut butter, topped with gluten-free granola, blueberries, local peanut butter, honey and coconut. The Buffalo Chickpea Salad is a hearty amount of kale topped with cucumber, tomato, sunflower seeds and roasted buffalo chickpeas. Last but not least, the Egg Salad Sandwich is made with an in-house tofu-based egg served on sprouted whole-grain bread with lettuce and tomato.

Everything is made on the premises, and all the fresh produce is purchased from local vendors and farms.

“It was always a dream for us to have our own food establishment where we could share our passion of good for you food with other people,” Julia Lindsay said. “We wanted to just be able to make healthy foods more accessible for people who are on the go to just grab and eat something quick that is also healthy.”

The couple chose the old Burger King in Somers Point as their spot for the first Goji store because of the drive-thru. Julia said that was a key component to allowing customers to eat healthy, but with the convenience of fast service.

“When opening our first storefront we wanted the space to exude a sense of comfort. You know, the places that are an extension of your home, where you have special memories and gatherings with people you love,” Lindsay said. “We took inspiration from our favorite coffee shops and restaurants to create a space where you can catch up with friends or set up for a day of work.

The Lindsays worked to make a homey feel by having comfortable seating, good lighting, plants and string lights all around. They said they wanted to mix modern with natural elements when creating this dining room.

The vibe inside the Somers Point location is friendly, comfortable and clean, which relates to their healthy food goals they hope people enjoy.

“The quality of our food and produce makes us unique,” Lindsay said. “We have a commitment to the community and we get to build relationships with the customers. We wanted to make an impact on our local community to help support better food choices and standards for our own family and those we value.”

Lindsay says running Goji allows her to get creative with different healthy options Sometimes she will even take recommendations or ideas from customers or other healthy food enthusiasts.

Goji also offers refills on their juices to encourage sustainability. You can head back with your cleaned juice container and get a refill at a discount. Lindsay sees this as a way to give back to the community by helping customers with a discount and also keeping some trash out of the landfills.

“Having Goji in our lives has brought us in contact with so many amazing people. The relationships that we have built, the community that we support, and the accessibility to whole foods that we provide, is what makes all the hard work and sacrifices worth it,” Lindsay said.