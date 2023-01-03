First on the scene: Emergency medical responders there when you need them most

New Jersey's emergency medical technicians are on the front lines of keeping residents safe.

Emergency Medical Technicians, or EMTs, are the first to get dispatched, assess the situation and help the resident either to a hospital or to receive quick care right then and there. Emergency Medical Services are a crucial service that all towns must have and residents should know more about.

“In EMS cases, seconds matter, not minutes,” Northfield fire Capt. Ben Nixon said.

With so much at stake, New Jersey's Office of Emergency Medical Services has created standards for acceptable EMS, and tracked and published each county's performance since 2018.

The state recommends an average county EMS response time of 15 minutes or less.

In Atlantic County, the average response time for EMS as of November was 12 minutes. Meanwhile, nine of the state's 21 counties did not meet the 15-minute standard.

There were 4,725 calls for ambulances this year in the county, up from 3,822 calls in 2020, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.

The calls range from the life-threatening to the routine, with some of the most common being a sick person, breathing problems, chest pain, falls and person down. Each of these calls requires EMS vehicles and medical professionals as quickly as possible.

With the number of calls that go through for ambulances every day, local officials want to make sure their services are up to the challenge.

To ensure they are, Northfield officials have taken the extra step of bolstering its third-party EMS service, Inspira, with a local, city-hired, daily first responder.

The position means that any time Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or Fridays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., a Northfield firefighter who is also a trained EMT is on duty as a first responder to aid any EMS calls that come in from city residents.

While the firefighter’s first duty remains responding to fire calls, the EMT will also respond to any additional non-fire related calls during those hours if not already out on a call.

“Any time there is an emergency he goes out and he generally gets there first before the ambulances and can help the resident earlier,” Nixon said. “It’s great to have an extra set of hands at every scene.”

This new first responder position can do anything an EMT and EMS service can except transport a patient to the hospital, since he's driving an SUV, not a medical ambulance.

While any ambulance crew from any town is generally eager to help when needed, the Northfield responder will answer local calls only, officials said, since the position is funded by local tax dollars.

Both Linwood and Northfield rely on Inspira for EMS. Inspira is a private EMS service for the towns and is a separate entity from the city.

One ambulance is contracted with Inspira for both towns, but there are typically two stationed, one in each city hall. These ambulances can then be dispatched out to both towns for a quicker response time, city officials said.

All 911 calls for both cities are dialed in to a dispatcher in Egg Harbor Township. Pleasantville and Longport also use EHT’s dispatcher.

Linwood Mayor Darren Matik said the city has used Inspira EMS services since March 3, 2021. The towns have a three-year contract, which costs the city taxpayers no additional money, Matik said.

Instead, Inspira earns its revenue by billing patients for emergency responses and rides to local hospitals.

While Somers Point does not have its own private EMS service, the city has a shared-services agreement with neighboring Egg Harbor Township.

EHT is one of the largest towns in Atlantic County, but the EMS service provides an ample number of available ambulances and trained EMTs.

Egg Harbor Township Emergency Medical Services was placed in charge of running all EMS services for Somers Point and is located at 3125 Fire Road. This is a public municipal EMS service for which Somers Point pays $3,500 a month. All ambulance and EMS needs for Somers Point run through this department.

In exchange, the Egg Harbor Township service stations an ambulance at Somers Point City Hall for quick dispatch during an emergency call.

While some Somers Point residents have wondered whether the city should have its own EMS service, city Administrator Jason Frost said officials believe "it was an advantage to use an already established municipal EMS program.”

Located in Somers Point’s City Hall is also a 911 police dispatch operation. All calls that are placed from anywhere in Somers Point are handled by Somers Point police dispatch.

According to the National Association of State EMS Officials, local EMS agencies respond to nearly 28.5 million 911 dispatches every year in 41 states, saving more than 25,000 lives a year.

EMS and the EMTs who arrive on scene are trained for all types of situations and know what to do upon arrival. So next time the unfortunate happens and you have to dial 911, at least you know where help is coming from and what that help entails.