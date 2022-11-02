Cornhole Craze brings the heat to Somers Point

The first-ever indoor cornhole facility and it’s located right in our own community.

Cornhole Craze first opened in January 2021 in the Somers Point Plaza next to the Acme. A year later in January 2022, Planet Fitness took over the building's lease.

In that first year, Cornhole Craze was able to prove its business concept would work and were then able to secure a five-year lease in its current location at 23 Mays Landing Road. However, it wasn’t until April that the doors could once again open to the public.

Many people came together to make this business venture work. Tim Donovan, Rick Dill, Joe Scioli, Ben Ronas and The Trash House group are all co-owners of this business. The Trash House group consists of four other individuals and they handle the vending side of the business, such as the games and other things seen around the space.

Donovan, Dill, Scioli and Ronas are all from the area. Dill and Donovan even grew up together in Somers Point and attended Mainland Regional High School together.

The group started off by doing a charity cornhole tournament for Linwood’s football and baseball programs. After the success of that fundraiser, the group thought about starting a league and began to rent out different fire halls and places to host.

Once they realized how well attended these events were, they started talking with many of the regulars to see if any of them would be willing to pay for a membership to play. After hearing substantial feedback, the group decided to open their own spot where they could make it all about cornhole, all the time.

While none of the owners had a super large background in playing cornhole, other than in backyards at parties and other events, many of them did have hopes to own a business one day.

“I definitely always wanted to own a business. It maybe wasn’t always cornhole that I dreamed of, but I always thought about it,” Donovan said. “Each owner brings their own reasons for why they wanted to own a business, but we all came together and it allowed us to start this.”

The facility of Cornhole Craze offers many different options to customers. One can become a monthly member for $35. Each member is given a key so they can come and play at any time they want. Members also are allowed to bring one guest with them every time they play.

Similar to a bowling alley, people who aren’t members can still come and play cornhole for an hour. Anyone can book a lane for $25 an hour through the company’s website.

Additionally, the large space also can be rented out for birthday parties and other events. You can rent out the whole place or just a few lanes. There also is a back room with tables and a bar where you can attach a keg. Alcohol is BYOB at this location.

Cornhole Craze also hosts its own tournaments and leagues at the location. The business will host local tournaments where players can earn points towards The American Cornhole League (ACL) and attempt to go pro from there.

“People come from all over for our tournaments and it shows how unique it is that we have a place where people can play 24/7,” Donovan said.

Currently, the group is thinking about franchising Cornhole Craze to a few spots in Pennsylvania. While the owners may not operate the potential new businesses themselves, the spot would be able to use the current name and logo and run as an extension of the original.

Cornhole Craze brings a lot of positivity to our community and gives a new outlook on this fun game.

“We hosted Jordan Road’s eighth-grade dance here when they had trouble with their gym. We do tournaments to help raise money for the local club sports,” Donovan said. “We are also just giving the area another outlet and option to go do things that are outside the normal. We are offering something different to the community and a fun space for any birthday parties or events.”