Chido Burrito serving fresh food and good vibes to the area

NORTHFIELD - Since opening in 2010, Chido Burrito has become a local favorite spot.

T Gallagher and Steve Marshall founded this restaurant together and opened it up in the old Stewart's building on Tilton Road. Chido quickly became a hot spot for all of Atlantic County.

The owners decided to start Chido because at the time, they felt there were no fast-casual restaurants in the area and few Mexican food options. Their goal was to serve high quality, great-tasting food in a fun, friendly environment-a goal they still have now.

Managing partner James Taylor, now oversees day-to-day operations and works closely with owner Marshall.

Marshall and Taylor grew up around here and have been friends for years. Taylor grew up right in Somers Point and graduated from Mainland High School. After working in restaurants his whole life, Chido seemed like the perfect spot for him.

“I got a business degree from the University of Delaware, but when I graduated I found that I still wanted to be in the restaurant industry. I was very lucky to get the opportunity to join such an amazing local restaurant,” Taylor said. “This line of work is like nothing else. It can be hectic, demanding, and difficult especially during the past few years with labor shortages, food shortages, pandemic restrictions, and inflation. But it's also super fun and fulfilling. You never know what's going to happen on a given day.”

A Chido Burrito specialty is the fish tacos and chicken bowls. This spot serves Mexican style food for lunch and dinner to the many locals and regulars who come in each and every day.

Taylor said his favorite part about running Chido is the environment.

“There’s a just a feeling when you come in here. It’s a happy and cool environment,” Taylor said. “It’s a fast and casual restaurant but the vibe in here is great.”

While this Mexican restaurant may seem similar to chain restaurants such as Moes and Chiptole, Taylor is confident they stand above the competition.

“Our locality gives us an edge over them. We are so entrenched in the community and the locals see that. We see some of the same people in here every day,” Taylor said.

The spot is located along the bustling Tilton Road business district. During the summer, shore traffic provides a steady stream of potential diners, while the stores central location makes it a favorite for locals in several communities. Taylor says that their proximity to Stockton University also gives them a lot of college students coming in daily.

Chido prides themselves on the freshness of their food and the fun energy that the restaurant encompasses.

Every morning all the food is made fresh and in-house. As a small business, that is hard to manage, but Chido pulls it off very well. None of the food served is ever bought frozen.

"What I wish more people knew about us was the freshness of our food," Taylor said.

General manager, Rosie Weikel says that the happy energy in the restaurant comes from those who work there.

“Those who make the food are the heart of the restaurant and they are also just so fun to be around,” Weikal said. “The customers can feel that happy and fun energy and it shows out here to the dining room.”

While there may be a 5-10% increase in business throughout the summer months, Chido continues to stay busy all year long due to the high local traffic.

You can dine in, take out or order online and pick up from the drive through window located on the side of the restaurant. Chido also offers catering.

Located on Tilton Rd, this spot is the perfect place to grab a quick lunch or sit down for dinner. Enjoy the fresh food, cool vibe and friendly faces. Go to ChidoBurrito.com or call (609)- 484-1480 to order online.