Big Bleu Band brings the party

In 2011, singer Dave Smith started Big Bleu Band as a two-piece group with just him and a lone guitar player. This duo found success in the music world and they quickly became more.

Five years later in 2016, the band grew into an eight-piece group and still continues that way today.

The band consist of Smith as the lead singer, Brian Belskey as lead guitarist, Mitch Spera on the keyboard, Rob Cunningham on bass, Allison Waddington adding vocals, Danny Hummel playing drums, Nick DiSalvio on the sax and lastly, Pegean DiSalvio on the trumpet.

This group refers to themselves as a South Jersey band, all residing just outside of Philadelphia in places like Haddonfield and Deptford, but they prefer to venture the short distance down here and rock out by the shore.

“We choose to play by the beach because it draws in bigger crowds. There are just really energetic and good vibes here. Up closer to the city, the crowd is usually a hit or miss, but down here we always have a decent crowd who are ready to have a good time,” Smith said.

Big Bleu Band refers to themselves as a ‘party band’. The group performs covers of songs in genres of Motown, disco, and party rock.

While the band typically plays in Wildwood, Cape May, and Sea Isle, the group is trying to branch out more into Atlantic County. One popular local place where they perform at is Caroline’s in Somers Point. Smith even said that Caroline’s is his favorite spot to play at.

“We are trying to move up the coast a bit, play more often at Caroline’s and hopefully get to play at The Point soon,” Smith said.

Smith has been playing music since he was in high school and always knew it was more than just a hobby to him. He started this group because he wanted to put something together that brought entertainment to people and fun to those involved.

“I love entertaining people and just knowing that their having a good time because of us,” Smith said. “All the members of the band are friends, we get along really well and just enjoy playing.”

While this is a part time job for the members of the band, the group takes their craft seriously and truly enjoys entertaining the masses. Head to BigBleuBand.com to see where the group will perform at next.