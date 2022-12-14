Bake Happy brings double the happiness to Linwood

LINWOOD — While sisters Jamie Piazza and BrieAnna LaCasse grew up Ocean City, their mom spent her childhood in Linwood, and the connection to the city has always been there.

That's a big reason the sisters decided to open their first business together here. After their initial success, the sisters, thought - why stop at just one business? - so they expanded to include a second shop.

Paint Happy, the duo's first business, offers events, parties, art classes and other creative aspects. This shop originally opened in Somers Point, but the sisters moved to a bigger location in Linwood Central Square after the shop began to include a larger retail component. In July, the sisters expanded the business to include Bake Happy.

Bake Happy is not your typical bakery. This shop is home to the novel DIY cupcake and ice cream sandwich bar and it offers party packages, an opportunity for kids to decorate their own cakes, birthday parties, baking lessons and more. There is even a full retail space where customers can buy birthday or hostess gifts.

Both shops strive to bring happy vibes to the neighborhood and make for a unique setup as they are located in the same shopping center.

“We are in the business of making people happy. We decided to expand our first business to a unique bakery experience that gives people a reason to celebrate every day,” Piazza said.

While the sister themselves don’t do the baking, they have found creative workers and were able to give them space to be as creative as they wanted.

Kaelin Hieb is the baking maestro behind Bake Happy, while Emily Garber is another talented baker in the shop.

“It’s funny because never in a million years would we have imagined owning a bakery. We love finding talented people and giving them the space to do what they love to do,” Piazza said.

The owners call Bake Happy "the happiest place in Linwood" and say they love seeing customers faces when they walk through the door. With the bright colors, friendly staff, fancy cakes, a sprinkle bar, countless tasty options and an almost overwhelming amount of flavors to choose from, this shop really pulls out all the stops.

The big pull for Bake Happy has to be the DIY cupcake and ice cream sandwich bar. For the signature cupcakes, there are six different flavors offered weekly. The most popular flavors so far are Maple Bacon Bourbon and Smores.

On the ice cream sandwich side, you can choose from a variety of cookies and ice cream flavors. The most popular cookie sandwich is the Boardwalk, which is made of chocolate chip cookies, chocolate and vanilla ice cream, with potato chips, pretzels and caramel corn.

The sisters hope that this shop not only helps people to design their own cakes and other sweet treats, but they also "want to inspire the community that you can be anything you want to be."

“Being a creative company, we love to enable our customers to design the cupcake or cookie sandwich of their dreams. It makes it a lot more special when you get to design a unique creation for your loved one (or yourself)! We are moms with young kids, so I guess we like to offer what makes our own kids very happy,” Piazza said.

As if the creative aspect couldn’t get any better at Bake Happy, the shop will soon offer even more flavors and DIY cookie options. The workers also always encourage people to call with special requests and ideas--most of the time, Bake Happy will make those ideas happen--showing just how far they'll go to make customers happy!