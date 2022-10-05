A model program that put a police officer at Mainland Regional High School is expanding in Linwood

LINWOOD — Amid the harsh reality that school shootings are happening far too often in this country, city officials have expanded their use of police officers to beyond just the high school.

Just five years ago, the Linwood Police Department initiated a program, the first in the county, to use a Class III officer to add security in Mainland Regional High School. Now, this September it added two Class III officers, one for Belhaven Middle School and one for Seaview Elementary School.

Linwood Mayor Darren Matik says the program has been a big success. Adding officers to the lower schools had been considered from the start, but recent events made it even more critical to expand.

“Unfortunately in light of recent events we thought it was important to try and ensure the safety of our students,” Matik said. “We were waiting to see how the officer worked out in Mainland and we really wanted to have in-depth discussions with the school board and parents of the younger grades first.”

Class III officers are designated for schools. The officers must be retired law enforcement in good standing. These officers won't be used to supplement patrol squads or solve staffing issues. They are solely for use in making schools safer.

Since 1970, 2,067 school shootings have been recorded in the United States — with one-fifth of those shootings occurring in the last two years. New Jersey has been the site of 12 known school shootings just this year, according to worldpopulationreview.com.

While Atlantic County has not been the scene of a school shooting, officials say they are being proactive.

“As we continue to increase officer presence and analyze best practices to maximize school safety, we collectively agreed the time was right to initiate the Class III program for the Linwood Public School District,” Police Chief Steven Cunningham said.

George Adams and Daniel Bryan were hired and started working in the younger level schools on Sept. 29.

Adams is stationed in Seaview Elementary and is a retired lieutenant from Atlantic City. Bryan will be in Belhaven Middle School and was a former police officer in Somers Point.

The officers have been trained in how to respond to a variety of incidents, including an active shooter or a bomb threat; just about anything that could potentially disrupt school and threaten the safety of students or faculty. As retired officers, both men already have extensive law enforcement training, but for their new roles, they were given additional instruction, Cunningham said.

Because the officers will be in schools with students, they also underwent training on rules and regulations within the school, and mental health awareness.

Training, in fact, will be a near constant for the officers, who have met school leaders, faculty and toured their buildings as part of their orientation.

Police and school officials declined to provide details on the various police responses to threats, saying that information could be used by someone with bad intentions.

These newly appointed Class III officers will be paid $30 per hour. The funding for these positions will be covered by the police department and the school district. The city also applied for a grant as an added measure, to lessen the financial burden to the taxpayers, although they don’t anticipate any tax increase on the municipal side to fund this program. This program will move forward without the grant for the time being.

One important task of the Class III officers will be to create relationships and trust with the students.

The officers will work every day during regular school hours and the district may request their presence for additional after school activities like sporting events or plays. Each officer will carry a gun, but not be dressed in a full police uniform. They will wear a vest under a polo police shirt, khakis and their police belt.

These officers will be visible and accessible every day in each school, all while making sure the children are comfortable with their presence and that all safety protocols are being followed.

Belford Rivera is the Class III officer at Mainland Regional High School. He said that in addition to being there to protect students and serve as a deterrent, he's become a friend, confidant and problem solver for students he encounters. The hope is that these new officers will do the same in the younger schools.

Rivera was a police officer in Hamilton Township before undertaking his role in the high school. He says his favorite part about being at Mainland every day is interacting with the students.

“I have a great relationship with the students, I really see them as my sons and daughters. I treat them with respect and they give it right back to me,” Rivera said.

In the mornings when the students trickle in through the main doors, Rivera stands there, greets the students, throws around high fives or fist bumps. Throughout the rest of the day, he can be seen walking around the hallways and many times students will go to his office to talk about sports or anything else when they have off periods.

Parents of Mainland students have shown their appreciation for Rivera and the Class III officer program.

“The parents love the fact that I’m here. They will come up to me and thank me for being here for their kids,” Rivera said. “Kids will introduce me to their parents at the end of school and I’ll go out and greet them during drop off."

When it comes to the two newest schools to join the program, the hope is the officers will build these strong relationships with the students and the kids can use them as a mentor and someone they look to for safety.

“It’s exciting for them to now be able to build these relationships in the smaller grades with this initiation. They can build those relationships between law enforcement and the kids and then the hope is that it continues through high school as well,” said Mark Marrone, chief school administrator.

Ultimately, these officers are being placed in the Linwood schools for the students. They are not trying to get the kids in trouble or to make the kids be afraid of them, but to really just be there for them and handle a situation if a problem arises.

Rivera said that the students at Mainland are so comfortable with him now that a lot of the times he will know ahead of time if a problem is going to occur because of them. He was able to create a bond with these students so they feel like they can go to him if a fight is planned or anything else the students know about.

These officers will be a deterrent for many things that could go wrong and also will be able to recognize and access certain situations before problems fully arise.