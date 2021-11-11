Legends Fitness + Boxing Opens in Festival Mall

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — There’s a brand new fitness facility in the Festival Mall in Hamilton Township now that Legends Fitness + Boxing opened last month. David Boateng, the owner of the new gym that has a focus on boxing classes, thinks the facility has a fighting chance of rising to the top in the local fitness scene. After all, Boateng has been a fighter himself.

Boateng was born and raised in Ghana, where he excelled as a welterweight boxer, powerlifter and champion bodybuilder. He held the title Mr. Ghana before becoming Mr. West Africa in 2010. Boateng left the west African country a few years later to pursue his dreams in the land of opportunity, the United States. One of those dreams came true last month when Boateng opened Legends Fitness + Boxing at 4450 Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. But getting to that point required dedication, sacrifice, and a champion’s mentality.

“For as long as I remember I wanted to own my own gym where I could help others reach their fitness goals,” said Boateng. “When I arrived in this country in 2013, my only plan was to work hard and save money in order to make this dream come true. And I wanted to do it myself without any help from the government.”