Legends Fitness + Boxing Opens in Festival Mall

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — There’s a brand new fitness facility in the Festival Mall in Hamilton Township now that Legends Fitness + Boxing opened last month. David Boateng, the owner of the new gym that has a focus on boxing classes, thinks the facility has a fighting chance of rising to the top in the local fitness scene. After all, Boateng has been a fighter himself.
Boateng was born and raised in Ghana, where he excelled as a welterweight boxer, powerlifter and champion bodybuilder. He held the title Mr. Ghana before becoming Mr. West Africa in 2010. Boateng left the west African country a few years later to pursue his dreams in the land of opportunity, the United States. One of those dreams came true last month when Boateng opened Legends Fitness + Boxing at 4450 Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. But getting to that point required dedication, sacrifice, and a champion’s mentality.
“For as long as I remember I wanted to own my own gym where I could help others reach their fitness goals,” said Boateng. “When I arrived in this country in 2013, my only plan was to work hard and save money in order to make this dream come true. And I wanted to do it myself without any help from the government.”
When he came to New Jersey, Boateng accepted whatever jobs he could find, including pushing a rolling chair on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, working as a home health care worker, and as a dealer in four Atlantic City casinos. Meanwhile, he continued to save his money, and earned his certification as a personal trainer. After several years of hard work and planning, Boateng was ready to make the plunge into business ownership, he just needed to find the right location.
Once Boateng learned about an available location that had recently been the site of an Anytime Fitness franchise in the Festival Mall shopping center, he jumped at the chance.
“The layout of the site is perfect for our facility,” said Boateng. “We have a spacious room for our fitness classes, an area for our cardio equipment, a weight training area, and, of course, the heavy bag array for our boxing training classes and our popular fitness classes based on boxing movements and fundamentals.”
While Boateng is proud of having accomplished his American Dream, he’s even more proud of having helped so many people in southern New Jersey accomplish their fitness goals. He named his gym in honor of the many legends of boxing who paved the way through hard work, perseverance, and dedication to peak performance. In fact, there’s a massive selfie wall at Legends Fitness + Boxing that displays the motivational statement, “A true champion will fight through anything.”
Boateng and the Legends Fitness + Boxing staff are dedicated to helping you find your inner legend and fighting with you to achieve your fitness goals.
