In your town

Sea Isle City Movies Under the Stars: A different family-friendly movie will be shown at dusk on Wednesdays through Sept. 1 at Excursion Park. It’s free. Bring folding chairs and/or beach blankets. For information, call 609-263-8687.

Somers Point Acme Give Back bag program benefits AMVETS: The Acme Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program has named AMVETS of New Jersey in Somers Point as the beneficiary for the month of August. For every $3 reusable bag purchased in the store, Acme will donate $1 to the nonprofit veterans organization. The promotion does not apply to the plastic bags used at check-out.

Tuckerton COVID-19 vaccine clinic: The Ocean County Library will offer free vaccine shots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the local branch library at 380 Bay Ave. Walk-in are welcome. For information, call 609-296-1470.