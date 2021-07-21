In your town

Absecon
Crafters needed for Fall Fun Day: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will hold a Fall Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 on church grounds at 591 New Jersey Ave. The outdoor event will include crafters, raffles, and food. Outdoor spaces for crafters are available. The fee for spaces is $25 for two parking spaces. For further information, contact Carol at 609-335-5214.
Atlantic City Job skills lab: Library card holders can get free help with online jobs searches, how to write a resume, filling out an application and other skills from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic City Free Public Library, main learning center, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Those who wish to attend the lab must register in advance by calling 609-345-2269, ext. 3060.
Bridgeton Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Buena Vista Township
Free concerts in the park: The community is invited to the summer music series held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 11 at Michael Debbi Park, 315 Cedar Ave., Richland. There will be food for purchase. For information, call 856-697-2100 or visit BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Community garden: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. maintains a community garden. Spaces are available. For more information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Folsom Blood drive: There will be a Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Borough Hall, 1700 12th St. For more information, call Patti Gatto at 609-561-3178 or email pgatto@folsomborough.com.
Galloway Township Galloway Green Market: Shop for locally grown produce from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road. For information, call 609-748-8999 or visit HistoricSmithville.com.
Longport Library art exhibit: Works by artist Popo Flanigan will be displayed through July in the Art Gallery at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. A different local artist is featured each month. The library is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Margate Free movies on the beach: Families are invited to view flicks on a digital screen on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, behind the Martin Bloom Pavilion, Thursdays at 7 p.m. Rain dates are usually the following day. July 15: Monsters, Inc; July 22: Star Wars: Force Awakens; July 29: The Lion King; Aug. 5: The Goonies; Aug. 12: Godzilla vs. Kong; Aug. 19: Trolls (World Tour); Aug. 26: Jumanji the Next Level. Titles may change. For information, visit MargateHasMore.com
Northfield Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City American Legion hoagie sale: Morvay-Miley-Cruice American Legion Post 524 will hold its annual Italian hoagie sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at post headquarters, 46th Street and West Avenue. Pre-orders are encouraged, as the event often sells out. Hoagies are $8 each. To order, call 609-304-3088 or 215-806-0817. Proceeds support veterans programs.
Farmers and crafters market: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 29. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Asbury Avenue; and crafters will be on Asbury Avenue between 5th & 6th Streets. For more information, call 609-399-1412 or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Sea Isle City Movies Under the Stars: A different family-friendly movie will be shown at dusk on Wednesdays through Sept. 1 at Excursion Park. It’s free. Bring folding chairs and/or beach blankets. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Somers Point Acme Give Back bag program benefits AMVETS: The Acme Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program has named AMVETS of New Jersey in Somers Point as the beneficiary for the month of August. For every $3 reusable bag purchased in the store, Acme will donate $1 to the nonprofit veterans organization. The promotion does not apply to the plastic bags used at check-out.
Tuckerton COVID-19 vaccine clinic: The Ocean County Library will offer free vaccine shots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the local branch library at 380 Bay Ave. Walk-in are welcome. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Vineland Christmas in July: Main Street Vineland celebrates “Christmas in July on The Ave” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine. The family-friendly event features a summer-clad Santa Claus and his sleigh in front of the Main Street Vineland office at Sixth Street and Landis Avenue, entertainment by the a cappella vocal quartet Higbee’s Heroes, a live radio broadcast, and retail and restaurant specials. The event is a prelude to “An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave,” to take place Dec. 3-5. For more information, call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Got Sneakers campaign: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting sneakers in any condition from the community. Footwear in any shape, new or used, even with holes and in sizes adult or child are being accepted. Place donations in the collection box on the bench near the door of the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. For information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.web.com. If the sneakers have laces, tie the pairs together.
Woodbine
Mobile vaccine clinic: The Cape May County Department of Health will provide free COVID-19 vaccine shots from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27 and 29, and Aug. 24 and 26. The mobile unit will be outside the Woodbine Library Branch at 800 Monroe Ave. For more information, call 609-465-1187.