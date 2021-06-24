In your town

ABSECON

Submit names for Citizen of the Year: Nominations are sought for Absecon’s 2021 Citizen of the Year. The award is non-partisan and is given annually based on the following criteria: the nominee must be an Absecon citizen, family or businessperson who gives their time and talent for the betterment of the community; has made unselfish contributions to the city and the Atlantic County community without thought of personal gain, and who is not someone whose job or position in public service requires them to perform the tasks resulting in the contributions made; cannot be a sitting member of a government body. Nominations, with a summary of accomplishments not to exceed two pages, must be submitted by June 30 to The Citizen of the Year Committee c/o The Absecon Republican Club, PO Box 123, Absecon, NJ 08201, or emailed to AbseconGOP@gmail.com. For information, call Nick Larotonda at 609-233-7785 or email larotonda51@gmail.com.