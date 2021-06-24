In your town

ABSECON
Submit names for Citizen of the Year: Nominations are sought for Absecon’s 2021 Citizen of the Year. The award is non-partisan and is given annually based on the following criteria: the nominee must be an Absecon citizen, family or businessperson who gives their time and talent for the betterment of the community; has made unselfish contributions to the city and the Atlantic County community without thought of personal gain, and who is not someone whose job or position in public service requires them to perform the tasks resulting in the contributions made; cannot be a sitting member of a government body. Nominations, with a summary of accomplishments not to exceed two pages, must be submitted by June 30 to The Citizen of the Year Committee c/o The Absecon Republican Club, PO Box 123, Absecon, NJ 08201, or emailed to AbseconGOP@gmail.com. For information, call Nick Larotonda at 609-233-7785 or email larotonda51@gmail.com.
BRIGANTINEBrigantine Rowing Club: Sign-ups for summer rowing programs at the Brigantine Rowing Club will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the club’s Ed Rehill Boathouse on Bayshore Avenue and 5th Street. People who live outside of Brigantine are welcome to participate, space permitting. All participants must be able to swim. For cost information about youth/high school rowing, call Kay Papandrew at 609-287-0683 or email kaypap@aol.com; for cost information about adult/adaptive rowing call Tony Molinari at 609-335-5276 or email brcrowcrew@comcast.net.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIPGarden helpers needed: Volunteers are needed daily to help water and weed the Impact Harvest Community Garden at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. If interested, email bconway@buenavistanj.com.
CAPE MAYIndependence Day Parade returns: The traditional Independence Day Parade will step off at noon Saturday July 3. Lineup is 11 a.m. on New Jersey and Philadelphia avenues. The parade travels down Beach Avenue from Philadelphia to Patterson avenues. New this year will be a Best Decorated contest. Participants are encouraged to decorate their golf cart, bicycle or baby carriage in red, white and blue for a chance to win a prize. Anyone interested in participating should contact the Cape May Department of Civic Affairs at 609-884-9565 before June 30. For information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIPFarmers market: The Fire Company Auxiliary will host the Scullville Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company, 1708 Somers Point Mays Landing Road. There will be fresh produce, local products and artisanal items for purchase. For a list of vendors and more information, visit @ScullvilleAuxiliary on Facebook.
LONGPORTLibrary art exhibit: The works of local artist Trisha Randolph will be featured through June at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
OCEAN CITYGardens summer yard sale: The Ocean City Gardens Civic Association will host its annual It’s Finally Summer yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Cardiff Triangle off the Gardens Parkway near the Longport bridge. Proceeds benefit the scholarship fund, island beautification and other humanitarian efforts supported by the association.
SEA ISLE CITYFree Concerts Under the Stars: Listen to live music 7:30 p.m. each Saturday through Sept. 4 at Excursion Park, weather permitting. Bring folding chairs and/or beach blankets. For information, call 609-263-8687.
SOMERS POINTGarden contest: Entries are being accepted for this year’s garden contest sponsored by the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point. Categories are flower gardens, window boxes and container gardens, vegetable gardens, junior gardens, and local business gardens. Nominations are due July 7, judging will be held the week of July 12, For information, call 609-204-4107.
VENTNORPlays in the Park debut: South Jersey Players Inc. will stage the first outdoor theater event this weekend at the new Ventnor Memory Park at 5000 Ventnor Ave. Performances are at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Seven short plays by local playwrights will be featured. Tickets are $15. For reservations, call 347-920-6399.
WILDWOODFarmers market: The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. The market features more than 60 vendors. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
WOODBINEMovie Under the Stars: The Recreation Commission will host a family Movie Under the Stars on Friday at the Franklin Street Park across from the State Police Barracks. Movie start time is 8 p.m. The event features a feature film, popcorn, hot dogs and refreshments. Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.