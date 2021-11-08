Horoscope Week November 11-18

November 11 is one of the most magical days of the year when your manifestations work right away. It is a gateway to higher realism, but don’t forget to call in “your guides” before you begin to manifest. Here is what we have in store for you:

Aries (March 21 - April 20) No pain no gain. You are doing an outstanding job and things are really shifting in your favor.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) It is time to find some balance in your life. What your eyes see your body will follow.

Gemini (May21 - June 21) Setting healthy boundaries makes a really big difference in your life. Time to use this energy the right way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Standing up for yourself looks good on you. Say what you need to say.

Leo (July 22 - August 22) Things are going really well and let’s try to keep them this way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Look inside and see that all you need is already there.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Your one of a kind energy will be greatly appreciated this week. Enjoy!