Horoscope Week January 6 - 13
WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Horoscope Week January 6 - 13

Welcome to our first horoscope of the New Year 2022! Aries (March 21 — April 20) Everything is going well and smooth — this is going to be good year for you!

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) You are getting closer and closer to achieving your goals. Hard work pays off!

Gemini (May 21 — June 21) If you are considering a new job or role in life, now is the time. Trust your instincts and move forward.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Changes are good and taking you to another level. Buckle up, you are on your way.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Take a break. Spend more time alone. You will be just fine.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Time to balance in some more fun with your work schedule. You deserve it.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) This year will be filled with some obstacles for you but you can overcome them. Trust yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) This is the time to rest and digest. Question what is really important for you.

Sagittarius ( November 22 – December 21 ) You have been doing a lot of manifesting and preparing. Good thing! This is going to be a year full of work for you. Get ready!

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Your season is now. Feel it, be with it and enjoy! You deserve it!

Aquarius (January 20 – February 19) You are such a delightful soul and this year it will shine even brighter.

Pisces (February 20- March 20) You have been dreaming about vacation but instead focus on creating a life of your dreams. This year focus on manifesting big!

