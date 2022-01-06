Horoscope Week January 6 - 13

Welcome to our first horoscope of the New Year 2022! Aries (March 21 — April 20) Everything is going well and smooth — this is going to be good year for you!

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) You are getting closer and closer to achieving your goals. Hard work pays off!

Gemini (May 21 — June 21) If you are considering a new job or role in life, now is the time. Trust your instincts and move forward.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Changes are good and taking you to another level. Buckle up, you are on your way.

Leo (July 22 — August 22) Take a break. Spend more time alone. You will be just fine.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Time to balance in some more fun with your work schedule. You deserve it.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) This year will be filled with some obstacles for you but you can overcome them. Trust yourself.