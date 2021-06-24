Historic Galloway: Sunny Hill Poultry Farm

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

My mother often bought her fresh eggs from the Sunny Hill Poultry Farm, on the corner of Jimmie Leeds Road and First Avenue. Pictured here is Ferdinand Bruckler, left, with three of his kids — Jacob, Sigmund and Theresa, circa 1940. Ferdinand came to the United States as a child from Hungary. He started the prosperous farm in the 1920’s after working in a slaughter house in Atlantic City. The farm site is now the Galloway AMI, but the ancient tree that stood beside the Bruckler home is still alive.