Historic Cold Spring Village to host 40th anniversary gala

Step back in time and experience a lovely autumn evening on Saturday, Nov. 13 when Historic Cold Spring Village hosts a special 40th anniversary celebration. Begin the evening at the Cold Spring Grange Restaurant and enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres including Kobe beef sliders, raspberry and brie tarts, savory sausage stuffed mushrooms, mini-crab cakes, laden charcuterie boards and more. Beer from the Cold Spring Brewery and wine will be served at the Grange in addition to several of the Village’s restored historic buildings. The Dennisville Inn, Spicer Leaming House and Country Store will be open during the event. Dessert will be heralded by a “groaning board” of sweets provided by the Friends of Historic Cold Spring Village and held at the Pavilion adjacent to the Brewery. The 52381 Gala is generously sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank.

Chairman of the gala and museum coordinator Patricia Raspa delights in showcasing the Village at this new event and commented, “Experiencing the Village’s fall foliage, lit at dusk, makes for a truly memorable evening.”

Tickets are $40, limited to 200 reservations and must be purchased in advance. Please visit hcsv.org and click on the red “tickets” button. The event is held from 5 to 8 p.m. and begins at the Seashore Road entrance to the Village.

Historic Cold Spring Village is a nonprofit open-air living history museum that portrays the crafts, trades, lifestyle and issues from the “Age of Homespun.” It features 27 restored historic structures on a 30-acre site, including an 8-acre circa 1800s farm complex with animals. The museum is located between Route 9 and Seashore Road, three miles north of Victorian Cape May and a mile and a half west of the southern terminus of the Garden State Parkway. The Village Nature Trail at Bradner’s Run is open to the public for free self-guided tours. For more information on events or to book private affairs, call 609-898-2300, ext. 10, or visit the Village website at hcsv.org.