Veterans Equine Therapy Stables hosts Harvest Party

“We are always looking for something unique to do with our cadets,” ROTC Advisor James M. Mackey, USCG (Ret.) said. “Our focus is citizenship and community service. We do many projects to help veterans.”

“It’s an opportunity for the students to earn ribbons and scholarships and develop a sense of pride for their community.”

The Barnegat Unit was established in September 2017 and as of October 1, 2021, 80 Cadets are enrolled, 45 have since graduated and 12 have joined the military.

John Van Epps of Oceanview is a United States Army veteran who served as a communications specialist in Vietnam from 1969 to 1971. “I come here to groom the horses, give them apples and baths and bond with them,” he said. “I recommend this to all veterans because I don’t know any of them who are not having a tough time.”

“Our mission is to provide an equine therapy facility to active service members, veterans and their families to help manage PTSD and to minimize the suicide rate among our military families,” Pucci said. “We are a non-profit 501-C3 organization and are actively looking for corporate sponsors as well as veterans who can benefit from our services.”

“We are also hoping to have a four-seat golf cart donated to us so that we can transfer veterans in wheelchairs onto the cart for rides through our extensive trail system. That is something that I know will excite those who we look forward to serving.”