Two new businesses open in Mays Landing

“It has always been my dream to run an operation. Growing up I watched my mom and dad run their business and asked questions at the dinner table. I now have the chance to operate a business with the added benefit of working with my siblings.”

Rachel Bachman is the franchise owner of RE/MAX Platinum Properties. “RE/MAX Platinum Properties was founded in 2008, and purchased by me on New Year’s Eve of 2016,” she said. “We started out with 17 agents in two locations and have grown to almost 50 agents and four bustling locations in Atlantic County. Our culture is that of a boutique office, very much so without corporate influence other than our internationally known RE/MAX name.

“I consider all of these Realtors part of my own family, and I thrive on helping everyone reach their own personal level of success, whatever that may be. Our Mays Landing based office is so happy to partner with Kate Gatto and once again prevail the RE/MAX name in her hometown, with a new twist. We have many future plans to grow this office and actively participate within the Mays Landing community. Next spring we will unveil our new detached conference area, which will not only house our agents’ closings, but also serve as a trendy boutique meeting area for other professionals in Mays Landing that need to utilize a professional and private place to meet colleagues and clients alike.”

Gatto ran her own real estate office at the same location from 2001 to 2017. “I am so excited to be back working in my hometown,” she said.