Two new businesses open in Mays Landing

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Two new businesses held ribbon-cutting ceremonies Friday, Oct. 23, before opening their doors to prospective customers and clients. Freddy J’s Bar & Kitchen, at 5698 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, started its operation at 11 a.m. before RE/MAX Platinum Properties commenced its operation at 700 Route 50 at 4:30 p.m.
Freddy J’s is the consummate family operation. Fred and Nancy Kneble, the owners of Kneble’s Auto Service Center, located next to the former Paragon Restaurant, decided to purchase that property when it became available earlier this year.
“I have always had a passion for food and wine,” Fred Kneble said. “When the business became available, we decided to purchase it because our three children wanted to be a part of it.”
Due to her background in hospitality services, daughter Stephanie was selected to serve as the general manager, daughter Gina is handling human resource management and son Grant was named marketing and branding director to craft creative marketing assets including the website, freddyjs.com, and social media pages of the same name on Facebook (facebook.com/freddyjsbar) and Instagram (@FreddyJsBar).
“This brings our family closer together,” Kneble said. “We have our board meetings seated around our dinner table.”
“This feels very natural for me because of my experience in the field,” Stephanie Kneble said. “I received a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality from Richard Stockton University in 2017 and have since worked in various hotels and restaurants including Seaview country club, the Flanders Hotel and Harrah’s hotel-casino.”
“It has always been my dream to run an operation. Growing up I watched my mom and dad run their business and asked questions at the dinner table. I now have the chance to operate a business with the added benefit of working with my siblings.”
Rachel Bachman is the franchise owner of RE/MAX Platinum Properties. “RE/MAX Platinum Properties was founded in 2008, and purchased by me on New Year’s Eve of 2016,” she said. “We started out with 17 agents in two locations and have grown to almost 50 agents and four bustling locations in Atlantic County. Our culture is that of a boutique office, very much so without corporate influence other than our internationally known RE/MAX name.
“I consider all of these Realtors part of my own family, and I thrive on helping everyone reach their own personal level of success, whatever that may be. Our Mays Landing based office is so happy to partner with Kate Gatto and once again prevail the RE/MAX name in her hometown, with a new twist. We have many future plans to grow this office and actively participate within the Mays Landing community. Next spring we will unveil our new detached conference area, which will not only house our agents’ closings, but also serve as a trendy boutique meeting area for other professionals in Mays Landing that need to utilize a professional and private place to meet colleagues and clients alike.”
Gatto ran her own real estate office at the same location from 2001 to 2017. “I am so excited to be back working in my hometown,” she said.
