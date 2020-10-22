Two candidates vie for seat on Hamilton Township Committee

Besides the hardships on individual residents caused by the pandemic, the consequences on the Township and its residents as a group are significant and numerous. The pandemic adds to the region’s already existing problem; a downsized gaming and tourism industry. Tracing the pandemic consequences from cause to effect would place us first as the threat to public safety which the pandemic creates. That threat causes many responsible people to curtail some of their entrainment and social events as well as changes to the way most activities are conducted. In turn, that causes a reduction in some local and area businesses which creates lost personal and business income. Establishments would go out of business and more jobs lost. These lost jobs and income add to the already negative economic activity. That creates lower demand for existing and new businesses which depresses the commercial real estate market and a depressed job market depresses the residential real estate market. This depressed economy means reduced rates of tax collection for the Township among other things. The depressed commercial and residential real estate markets reduce the value of the Township’s properties which means lower assessments on which to tax. The ultimate impact of that is the need to either raise taxes or reduce services/expenditures or BOTH. Given the continuing economic downsizing occurring in Atlantic County, it is unlikely the region will grow out of the negative impact of the pandemic, thereby forcing a reexamination of municipal services, taxes, etc.