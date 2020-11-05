Shore names Yamilka Encarnacion as November Employee of the Month

SOMERS POINT — For consistently delivering outstanding person-centered service and embodying Shore Medical Center’s mission, vision and values, Yamilka Encarnacion, an Advanced Spine and Orthopedic Institute nurse’s aide has been chosen as the SMC Employee of the Month for November.
“Yamilka is a great asset to ASOI and Shore Medical Center,” said her supervisor, Jessica Mankow, RN, MSN, CNRN. “She comes to work each day with a smile and consistently provides excellent patient care. She is hardworking, dependable, and a great team player. When there have been staffing challenges, Yamilka has offered to work extra not just on her own unit but on other units in need. No matter the task, Yamilka is always ready and willing to help her patients and coworkers. Her kindness and caring demeanor make her patients feel comfortable.
Encarnacion joined the ASOI team in August 2019. She had previously been a member of the Shore EVS team before taking a two-year hiatus and returning as a nurse’s aide.
Encarnacion makes her home in Mays Landing.
