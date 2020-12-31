Shaunajah Davis signs with Holy Family University Dec 31, 2020 57 min ago 0 1 of 2 Shaunajah,Davis, center, with family members at signing ceremony to attend Holy Family University. Julie Hazard / provided Shaunajah Davis at signing ceremony Julie Hazard / provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oakcrest senior Shaunajah Davis signed to run track at Holy Family University, a Division II school, at a ceremony Dec. 17 at Oakcrest High School. 0 comments Tags Shaunajah Davis University Oakcrest High School Holy Family School Ceremony Track Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE