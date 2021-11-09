Republicans add another seat in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Recent elections in Hamilton Township were often nail-biters that were decided after absentee and provisional votes were counted. That was not the case this election night as the results were very apparent on election night.

Republican candidates for township committee, incumbent Richard Cheek and Susan Hopkins, situated at their headquarters on Main Street, saw their confidence grow as positive results flowed in from the township’s 13 polling locations.

Once the final results came in it was very apparent that they would be victorious over incumbent Rodney Guishard and Robin Moore. The victory increases the Republican majority on the committee from three to two to four to one.

The most recent vote totals show Cheeks and Hopkins with 3,983 and 3,842 votes, respectively. Guishard and Moore had 2,400 and 2,271.

“To the township residents who voted for us I say thank you,” Hopkins said. “I am truly honored to be elected as a member of the Hamilton Township Committee. I will work very hard over the next three years to make a positive difference in our community.”

Hopkins lists as her goals to explore and develop a dog park, improve senior citizens’ services, and improve parking signage and lighting on Main Street for visitors and customers.