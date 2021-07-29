Officials discuss ways to slow traffic on Main Street in Mays Landing

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — For more than a year-and-a-half traffic on Main Street in Mays Landing from Lenape Avenue to Route 50 was nearly nonexistent due to the closure of the Cotton Mill Bridge on Mill Street. That all changed when the bridge reopened on June 25.
The county roadway has always served as an alternative route for people heading west and/or south on Routes 40 and 50. When the bridge closed that traffic added to tremendous congestion in downtown Mays Landing, especially during the afternoon rush hour.
Now that the bridge is open, a new problem has surfaced, drivers traveling the route at speeds much greater than the 25 mph limit. Township officials have received numerous complaints about the speeders, especially from residents on the route.
Due to those concerns, township officials contacted county representatives to set up a meeting at the site to discuss modifications to the roadway to help slow traffic.
That meeting took place on Wednesday, July 21 and included Hamilton Township Mayor Charles Cain, Township Administrator Peter Miller, Police Chief Gregory Ciambrone and Traffic Engineer Kevin Dixon. Included in the county group were County Administrator Gerry DelRosso and the head of the Department of Regional Planning and Development, John Peterson.
Dixon brought along a map of the site that highlighted proposed improvements. Among the changes are the installation of two digital radar speed signs, raised speed tables at Hanthorn and Hudson streets and new signage, crosswalk markings and roadway striping.
Cain wanted to make it clear that they do not want to dissuade drivers from using the road, as the traffic is much needed for the small businesses on the route.
“However, we need control and safety,” he said. “I’ve seen drivers going over 60 mph.”
“As the mayor said, it’s a delicate balance,” Dixon said. “We don’t want to make it so restrictive that it causes drivers to start using other roads less designed for added traffic.”
Cliff Melder has been a resident on Main Street for many years.
“My wife walks every day and loves the new bridge,” he said. “Cars are going faster because the potholes on and near the bridge have been replaced with a newly paved surface.
“While it was much easier to pull out of our driveway when the bridge was closed, it’s nice to again hear the fire trucks going down our street. Our children, and now our grandchildren, always enjoy watching them go by.”
Mike Frampus, the owner of Frampy’s Beef Jerky on Main Street is concerned about the speeders.
“It is absolutely a problem,” he said. “I have also seen cars going 60 mph. I have three children who I often bring to the store with me, and I won’t allow them to go outside.”
Frampus added there could be some benefits to people driving slower.
“The additional traffic has had a minimal impact on my business,” he said. “Perhaps if the cars are driven slower, the drivers will be more likely to spot my store.”
The county representatives agreed to meet with their traffic consultant to discuss the plans. However, one component of the plan is already in the works.
“The cost of the two radar signs will be split between the township and the county, and they have already been ordered,” Cain said. “The county will do the installation within the next few weeks.”
The estimated cost of the signs is $3,500 each. The township intends to use funding from the Community Development Block Grant to help fund the project.
“I commend the county officials for recognizing the urgency of the situation and agreeing to meet with us on-site,” Cain said. “Historically, the county has always been very helpful with improvements at this location.”