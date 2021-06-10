Oakcrest seniors 'shadow' their favorite teachers SUBMITTED BY: JULIE HAZARD Jun 10, 2021 14 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 3 Many of Oakcrest High School seniors participated in Senior Take Over Day, with social distancing guidelines in place. Here, they gather for a group shot at the end of the day. JULIE HAZARD, PROVIDED English teacher Cassandra Bunje, at left, was shadowed by senior Madison Connelly, at right. JULIE HAZARD, PROVIDED Senior Asembo Augo, at left, with History teacher Patrick Weisback. JULIE HAZARD, PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUBMITTED BY: JULIE HAZARD Oakcrest High School Seniors "shadowed" their favorite teachers on May 23, an annual event organized by Math teacher Leah McDonnell, giving them an opportunity to discover what a teaching day is like up close! 0 comments Tags Seniors Teacher Leah Mcdonnell School Education Event Opportunity Teaching Oakcrest High School Senior Shadow Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE