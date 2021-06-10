 Skip to main content
Oakcrest seniors 'shadow' their favorite teachers
Oakcrest seniors 'shadow' their favorite teachers

Oakcrest High School Seniors "shadowed" their favorite teachers on May 23, an annual event organized by Math teacher Leah McDonnell, giving them an opportunity to discover what a teaching day is like up close!

