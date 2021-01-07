Link sworn-in on Hamilton Committee, Cain selected to serve as mayor

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Judy Link, who was elected to Hamilton Township Committee on Nov. 3, was sworn in for a three-year term by New Jersey Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo at the Hamilton Township Committee reorganization meeting Monday, Jan. 3. Link, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Richard Cheek, reducing the Republican majority on the committee from four-to-one to three-to-two.

Following her oath of office, the committee selected Charles Cain by a vote of four-to-one to serve as mayor for 2021. Link cast the lone dissenting vote. Carl Pitale was chosen as the deputy mayor, with Link again casting the sole negative vote.

Cain thanked his family for their support. “I have a passion to serve the township and really enjoy doing it,” he said.

He then praised former Mayor Art Schenker for his leadership during a difficult year. “Art handled it with grace and honor,” Cain said. “He did an amazing job. I also want to thank our professionals and volunteers for all that they did throughout the year. We had big plans last year, but they were stopped dead by COVID-19.”

“We will be facing a very tough budget this year as revenues are down dramatically due to the pandemic.”