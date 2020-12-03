 Skip to main content
Large crowd welcomes Santa to Mays Landing
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A large crowd was on hand to welcome Santa Claus when he made his visit to Mays Landing on Saturday, Nov. 28, for the annual treelighting ceremony. St. Nick arrived at Memorial Park in a vehicle provided by the Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company and was the hoisted high in the air by a tower truck from the Cologne Volunteer Fire Company.

“The park looks pretty dark,” Santa proclaimed. “Perhaps if we try hard enough, we can get the park lit up.”

Santa then led a countdown from ten, and when the countdown reached one, the trees in the park came alive with thousands of lights. While due to the pandemic, children could not sit on Santa’s lap and give him their Christmas gift requests, the North Pole Mailbox was provided for them to mail their wishes to him. “Or you can email me, or send me a tweet with your requests,” Santa said.

