Large crowd welcomes Santa to Mays Landing

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The biggest crowd in recent memory welcomed Santa Claus when he made his visit to Mays Landing on Saturday for the annual tree lighting ceremony.

Santa arrived at Memorial Park on Main Street in a vehicle provided by the Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company and was the hoisted high in the air by a bucket truck from the Cologne Volunteer Fire Company.

“I want you to spread your arms wide for a group hug,” Santa proclaimed. As he and the crowd counted down from three to one, the park came alive with lighted trees.

While due to the pandemic, children could not sit on Santa’s lap and give him their Christmas gift requests, he did wander the park with his elves, passing out goodies to those assembled in the park.