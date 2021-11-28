 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Large crowd welcomes Santa to Mays Landing
0 comments
top story

Large crowd welcomes Santa to Mays Landing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The biggest crowd in recent memory welcomed Santa Claus when he made his visit to Mays Landing on Saturday for the annual tree lighting ceremony.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Santa arrived at Memorial Park on Main Street in a vehicle provided by the Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company and was the hoisted high in the air by a bucket truck from the Cologne Volunteer Fire Company.

“I want you to spread your arms wide for a group hug,” Santa proclaimed. As he and the crowd counted down from three to one, the park came alive with lighted trees.

While due to the pandemic, children could not sit on Santa’s lap and give him their Christmas gift requests, he did wander the park with his elves, passing out goodies to those assembled in the park.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News