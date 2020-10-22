Jazz Society scholarship awarded Oakcrest student

The South Jersey Jazz Society year’s Bob Simon Scholarship Award will go to Grant Johnson.

Grant is the recipient of many music awards including The Outstanding Soloist at the Music in the Park Festival. He is a very talent saxophone player now attending Oakcrest High School. According to Richard Schwartz, the Oakcrest High School Band Director, Grant “is an exceptional instrumentalist who also excels in musical technology and innovation.

The scholarship is designed to allow the selected jazz student to work one on one with a professional jazz educator

A presentation of this scholarship will take place at 7 p.m. at Gateway Playhouse, Higbee and Bay avenues in Somers Point on Nov. 14, prior to the Randy Brecker concert that will be part of the OceanFirst Bank Foundation Jazz@thePoint Festival that will take place from Nov. 13-15.

This scholarship is named in honor of Bob Simon a long time supporter of the arts, and specifically jazz in southern New Jersey.