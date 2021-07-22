Inn at Sugar Hill reopens under new ownership

In-between managing staff, managing parking and registering guests in the inn’s six rooms, Fabietti explained her reasons for acquiring the property and goals for the inn.

“I opened the Pork Island Grill in Ocean City in March of 2020, just before the start of the pandemic,” she said. “Fortunately, we made it through due to Izzy’s efforts.”

“Once we heard this property was for sale, we made an offer that was accepted. We bought it for Izzy as we know it is his dream to run an operation such as this. The recipes and the cooking are all up to him. My goal is to get it off the ground and then take a step back. Hopefully one day he will take ownership of the property.”

Unlike other restaurant owners, Fabietti has had no difficulty hiring staff, and currently employs 36 workers.

“Many people wanted to come and work with Izzy,” she said. “His reputation precedes him. He runs a clean and organized operation and strives for excellence.”

Fabietti plans to add a new project each year to upgrade the property.

“We are spending $27,000 to add a new roof this year,” she said. “Next year, we plan to paint the inn and add new windows. We want to bring the inn back to its glory days.”