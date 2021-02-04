Hamilton Township police department acquires permanent prescription drop box

MAYS LANDING — Join Together Atlantic County (JTAC), a substance misuse prevention coalition, has partnered with Hamilton Township Police Department (Atlantic County), helping them secure a permanent prescription drop box for the public to dispose of unused, unwanted, and expired medications. The box is located inside the police department at 6101 13th St, Mays Landing. It will be available to the public 24/7.

Hamilton Township police department's Chief Ciambrone and Det. Armitage, along with Join Together Atlantic County's Brian J. Wilson, have worked eagerly to provide this much-needed service to the local community.

Chief Ciambrone is pleased to be able to work with community outreach organizations, such as Join Together Atlantic County (JTAC), in order to provide resources that assist in reducing the misuse of prescription medication. He stated the police department has previously participated in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events, and recognized the need to continuously assist residents in properly deposing of unused medications. Wilson stated that properly securing and disposing of medications are important steps in helping to prevent the theft and diversion of powerful opioid medications. Wilson also stated that safely securing and properly disposing of medication is key in helping to extinguish this opioid epidemic.