 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hamilton Township honors local veteran at Veterans Day ceremony
0 comments
featured

Hamilton Township honors local veteran at Veterans Day ceremony

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Mays Landing resident Frank Williams was honored at the township's annual Veterans Day ceremony in Memorial Park on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Williams was presented with the Township of Hamilton Honors and Remembers its Veterans award for his service in the United States Navy and the United States Air Force

He enlisted in the Navy in 1967 and served as an aviation machinist mate third class. Following his service in the Navy, he joined the 177th New Jersey Air National Guard in 1972 and was trained as a weapons control systems mechanic working on the F-106 Delta Darts until 1979.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ten years later, Sgt. Williams rejoined the 177th and worked in the propulsion shop and trained to become a jet engine mechanic. Over the next 19 years, he went on numerous deployments including Operation Southern Watch, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and twice to Iraq during the Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom campaigns.

He retired in 2008, receiving 21 service ribbons during his career, including the Air Force Achievement Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal with two Service Stars, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Air Force Overseas Ribbon Short and the Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Township of Hamilton Veterans Advisory Board.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News