Hamilton Township honors local veteran at Veterans Day ceremony

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Mays Landing resident Frank Williams was honored at the township's annual Veterans Day ceremony in Memorial Park on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Williams was presented with the Township of Hamilton Honors and Remembers its Veterans award for his service in the United States Navy and the United States Air Force

He enlisted in the Navy in 1967 and served as an aviation machinist mate third class. Following his service in the Navy, he joined the 177th New Jersey Air National Guard in 1972 and was trained as a weapons control systems mechanic working on the F-106 Delta Darts until 1979.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ten years later, Sgt. Williams rejoined the 177th and worked in the propulsion shop and trained to become a jet engine mechanic. Over the next 19 years, he went on numerous deployments including Operation Southern Watch, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and twice to Iraq during the Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom campaigns.

He retired in 2008, receiving 21 service ribbons during his career, including the Air Force Achievement Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal with two Service Stars, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Air Force Overseas Ribbon Short and the Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border.