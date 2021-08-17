Hamilton Township Committee tables bamboo ordinance

While Marx was relieved with that response, he had concerns about the height limitation.

“Keeping an 8-foot limit will not work for these plants,” he said. “Mine grow to 20 to 25 feet.”

Marx also explained other benefits of the plants.

“They are very popular in Asian food, and we also provide the shoots to Boy Scouts and other groups for fishing poles,” he said.

Hamilton Township Mayor Charles Cain was sympathetic.

“Growing up on Main Street I often used bamboo fishing poles to fish in the river,” he said.

Beth Moriarty is a friend of the Marx family.

“I have seen many birds nesting in the plants,” she said.

“It attracts thousands of starlings and other birds,” Marx said. “It really helps to control the insect population. The plants also require no fertilizer or chemicals and provides 33% more oxygen than trees. When grinded up it can be used as a low-nitrogen mulch.”

Harry Bilicki was the lone supporter of the ordinance.