 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
Hamilton Township Committee honors member Guishard
0 comments

Hamilton Township Committee honors member Guishard

  • 0

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee honored nine-year Committeeman Rodney Guishard on Monday.

Guishard will not be returning to the governing body following his loss on Election Day to Republican Susan Hopkins.

Committeewoman Judy Link, Guishard's fellow Democrat on the governing body, read a proclamation that was presented to him, recounting his election in 2012 and subsequent victories in 2015 and 2018.

During his tenure as a committeeman, Guishard served as a department chair of the committees for special events; planning, zoning and community development; and public works. He also has been a powerful advocate on behalf of the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, the Veterans Advisory Board and the Green Team.

Guishard also has volunteered his time, talents and leadership to serve the citizens of the community and work for the betterment of the township in many capacities, including as a member/president of the township school board; officer of VFW Post 220; local chapter president of the South Jersey National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association; local chapter president of the National Technical Association; member of the National Society of Black Engineers; and member of the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization Citizens’ Advisory Committee.

“This has been a challenging opportunity for me,” Guishard said. “I appreciate the opportunity to have served my community and the chance to meet many people. Serving in this role taught me a lot about local government.”

Guishard also thanked township employees for their dedication.

“I thank you for your service to our township,” Mayor Charles Cain told Guishard.

Guishard was presented with a plaque by former Mayor and Committeeman Robert Campbell on behalf of the township Democratic Committee.

Members of the township Green Team dedicated a bench made from recyclable plastic in Guishard's honor that will be placed outside Township Hall.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News