Hamilton Township Committee honors member Guishard

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee honored nine-year Committeeman Rodney Guishard on Monday.

Guishard will not be returning to the governing body following his loss on Election Day to Republican Susan Hopkins.

Committeewoman Judy Link, Guishard's fellow Democrat on the governing body, read a proclamation that was presented to him, recounting his election in 2012 and subsequent victories in 2015 and 2018.

During his tenure as a committeeman, Guishard served as a department chair of the committees for special events; planning, zoning and community development; and public works. He also has been a powerful advocate on behalf of the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, the Veterans Advisory Board and the Green Team.