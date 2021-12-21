Hamilton Township Committee honors member Guishard

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee honored nine-year Committeeman Rodney Guishard on Monday.
Guishard will not be returning to the governing body following his loss on Election Day to Republican Susan Hopkins.
Committeewoman Judy Link, Guishard's fellow Democrat on the governing body, read a proclamation that was presented to him, recounting his election in 2012 and subsequent victories in 2015 and 2018.
During his tenure as a committeeman, Guishard served as a department chair of the committees for special events; planning, zoning and community development; and public works. He also has been a powerful advocate on behalf of the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, the Veterans Advisory Board and the Green Team.
Guishard also has volunteered his time, talents and leadership to serve the citizens of the community and work for the betterment of the township in many capacities, including as a member/president of the township school board; officer of VFW Post 220; local chapter president of the South Jersey National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association; local chapter president of the National Technical Association; member of the National Society of Black Engineers; and member of the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization Citizens’ Advisory Committee.
“This has been a challenging opportunity for me,” Guishard said. “I appreciate the opportunity to have served my community and the chance to meet many people. Serving in this role taught me a lot about local government.”
Guishard also thanked township employees for their dedication.
“I thank you for your service to our township,” Mayor Charles Cain told Guishard.
Guishard was presented with a plaque by former Mayor and Committeeman Robert Campbell on behalf of the township Democratic Committee.
Members of the township Green Team dedicated a bench made from recyclable plastic in Guishard's honor that will be placed outside Township Hall.