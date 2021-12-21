Hamilton Township Committee honors Councilman Rodney Guishard

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee honored nine-year Committeeman Rodney Guishard at its meeting on Monday. Guishard will not be returning to the governing body following his loss on Election Day, Nov. 2.

Committeewoman Judy Link, his fellow Democrat on the governing body, read a proclamation that was presented to him. It recounted his election in 2012 and subsequent victories in the 2015 and 2018 elections.

During his tenure as a township committeeman, Guishard served as a department chair of the committees for special events; planning, zoning & community development; and public works. He has also been a powerful advocate on behalf of the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, the Veterans Advisory Board and the Green Team.