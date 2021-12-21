Hamilton Township Committee honors Councilman Rodney Guishard

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee honored nine-year Committeeman Rodney Guishard at its meeting on Monday. Guishard will not be returning to the governing body following his loss on Election Day, Nov. 2.
Committeewoman Judy Link, his fellow Democrat on the governing body, read a proclamation that was presented to him. It recounted his election in 2012 and subsequent victories in the 2015 and 2018 elections.
During his tenure as a township committeeman, Guishard served as a department chair of the committees for special events; planning, zoning & community development; and public works. He has also been a powerful advocate on behalf of the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, the Veterans Advisory Board and the Green Team.
He has also volunteered his time, talents and leadership to serve the citizens of the community and work for the betterment of the Township of Hamilton in many capacities, including his service as member/president of the Hamilton Township School Board; officer of the VFW Post 220; local chapter president of the South Jersey National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association; local chapter president of the National Technical Association; member of the National Society of Black Engineers; and member of the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization Citizens’ Advisory Committee.
“This has been a challenging opportunity for me,” Guishard said. “I appreciate the opportunity to have served my community and the chance to meet many people. Serving in this role taught me a lot about local government.”
Guishard also thanked and commended the township employees for their dedication.
“I thank you for your service to our township,” Hamilton Township Mayor Charles Cain told Guishard.
Guishard was also presented with a plaque by former Hamilton Township Mayor and Committeeman Robert Campbell on behalf of the Hamilton Township Democratic Committee.
Members of the Hamilton Township Green Team also dedicated a bench made from recyclable plastic in his honor that will be placed outside Township Hall.