Hamilton police lieutenant honored at Veterans Day ceremony

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Township police Lt. Christopher P. Prychka was honored at the town's annual Veterans Day ceremony in Memorial Park on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Prychka was presented with the Township of Hamilton Honors and Remembers its Veterans award for his service in the United States Army from 1992 to 1995. Prychka credited his time in the service for his future success.

“I joined the military not knowing the outcome,” he said. “The Army helped build a foundation of structure and discipline. I would not be where I am today without it.”

He graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1992 and received an associate's degree in criminal justice at Atlantic Cape Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He is married to Michelle and has two children, 24-year-old Lindsey and 14-year-old Thomas.

Deputy Mayor Charles Cain spoke about his son Charles III. “He recently asked me if it would be OK if (he) enlisted in the service,” Cain said. “Would it be OK? Son, I would be very proud.”

Cain said his son was accepted in the Air National Guard.

Also speaking at the event were Assemblyman John DiMaio and Cadet 1st Lt. Jessica Perez of the Oakcrest High School Junior ROTC.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Township of Hamilton Veterans Advisory Board.