Hamilton introduces 2021 budget with 3¢ tax-rate increase

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Hamilton Township Committee introduced its 2021 budget at its meeting Monday, March 15. The new plan includes a three-cent increase in the local tax rate. Township Administrator Arch Liston presented the budget to the committee and those who virtually attended and explained the rationale for the potential increase.

“The assessed valuation of properties in the township dropped to $2,030,597,250, a decrease of more than $30.4 million, or 1.48% from the previous year,” he said. “The drop in value is primarily due to successful tax appeals on commercial properties. And I must warn, this trend is likely to continue the next couple of years.”

The total budgeted amount is $27.9 million, with about $18.5 to be raised in local taxes. Under the plan, a home assessed at the median township value of $163,000 would see an increase of about $49 to $1,483. That does not include amounts billed by the local and regional school districts and the county.

“I’m not happy about raising taxes, but I’m a realist,” Deputy Mayor Carl Pitale said. “We have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”