Hamilton introduces 2021 budget with 3¢ tax-rate increase

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Hamilton Township Committee introduced its 2021 budget at its meeting Monday, March 15. The new plan includes a three-cent increase in the local tax rate. Township Administrator Arch Liston presented the budget to the committee and those who virtually attended and explained the rationale for the potential increase.
“The assessed valuation of properties in the township dropped to $2,030,597,250, a decrease of more than $30.4 million, or 1.48% from the previous year,” he said. “The drop in value is primarily due to successful tax appeals on commercial properties. And I must warn, this trend is likely to continue the next couple of years.”
The total budgeted amount is $27.9 million, with about $18.5 to be raised in local taxes. Under the plan, a home assessed at the median township value of $163,000 would see an increase of about $49 to $1,483. That does not include amounts billed by the local and regional school districts and the county.
“I’m not happy about raising taxes, but I’m a realist,” Deputy Mayor Carl Pitale said. “We have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
Liston pointed out that the township only receives 27.2% of the total property tax bill. The county gets approximately 18.8% while the local and regional school districts collect the majority, 54.3%.
He also pointed out positives in the local government operation. “The debt ratio of $11.9 million is very low, and has continually decreased,” he said. “The number of employees has also decreased from a high of 177 in 2007 to the current level of 124.”
Liston had additional good news. “We may be able to make adjustments to the budget due to the federal CARES legislation,” he said. “We have been told that we will receive $2.5 million over two years. Right now, we have no instructions on how we can utilize those funds. It’s a work in progress.”
“This is not a gift from the government, it’s well-deserved,” Mayor Charles Cain said. “Hopefully the tax increase can be negated by it.”
According to Liston, the budget includes recovery from COVID-related imbalances without borrowing, maintaining all existing services, a down payment on a $2 million capital project plan, funding for public events and a 2% pay increase for township employees, excluding members of the governing body.
A public hearing on the budget will take place at the April 19 committee meeting. The entire budget presentation can be viewed online at townshipofhamilton.com.